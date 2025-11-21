An autopsy report has disclosed that Chaofeng Ge, a Chinese national who died in US immigration custody, was found with his wrists and ankles bound in a 'hog-tied' position. The revelation challenges the official classification of his death as a suicide, prompting his family to initiate legal proceedings against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to compel the release of evidence

Chaofeng Ge's Hands And Feet Were Tied When He Died

Newsweek obtained a copy of Ge's autopsy report, which revealed that his wrists and ankles were tied with linens. He was reportedly in a 'hog-tied' position when he died. The medical examiner, however, noted that there had been precedents of people binding themselves before hanging. There were also visible signs of defensive trauma.

The findings have drawn sharp criticism from human rights advocates. Jack Jones, a human rights campaigner, posted on Instagram and characterised the incident as part of a pattern of 'suspicious deaths that have been ruled suicides'.

Despite the medical examiner's statement citing that there were similar incidents in the past, observers remain sceptical regarding the physical feasibility of the act.

'So they're saying somehow he tied his own wrists and ankles and then killed himself? I don't think so,' one commented. Another shared the same sentiment, saying, 'No one hogties themselves and "commits suicide."'

Instagram user @deuceras finds it similar to reports calling the Black people being lynched as suicide. Just like Chaofeng's case, there are well-documented cases in the U.S. where Black people were found hanging and their deaths were ruled as suicides. However, their families disputed the findings in cases such as Lennon Lacy, Malcolm Harsch, and Trey Reed.

Chaofeng's Family Is Taking Legal Action

Ge's family have rejected the report that he died from suicide. According to his brother, Yanfeng Ge, 'There's still so much left unknown about the circumstance of his death.'

The family has reportedly not received a concrete report about his death despite their Freedom of Information Act request. So, they are suing the government agency, Spectrum News NY1 reported.

'And we're here announcing our filing of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit to get some answers,' said David B. Rankin, partner at Beldock Levine & Hoffman, LLP, and Cheng's family lawyer.

Rankin described Ge's death as 'truly mystifying' and a 'total failure on the part of the GeoGroup and the DHS.'

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin: 'All in-custody deaths are tragic,' and stated that the agency takes it 'seriously.' She also insisted that they were 'thoroughly investigated by law enforcement.'

'ICE takes its commitment to promoting safe, secure, humane environments for those in our custody very seriously,' McLaughlin concluded.

Rankin filed the lawsuit earlier this month. Ge's brother, Yanfeng Ge, is seeking 'accountability for his death.'

'He was the only family member that I had in this country, and I miss him dearly,' Yanfeng said of his late brother.

Who Is Chaofeng Ge And What Happened To Him?

Chaofeng Ge was a Chinese national who was arrested earlier in 2025 on computer fraud-related charges. On 31 July 2025, he pleaded guilty to two counts–accessing a device without authorisation, plus conspiracy.

He was sentenced to between six to 12 months for each count and was released into ICE custody. However, just five days after he entered the facility in Pennsylvania, he was found unresponsive in the shower room, hanging by the neck.

