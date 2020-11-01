Adele has reportedly refused to sign up to diet ad endorsement deals amounting to £40million, according to reports. It is being claimed that she has been approached by brands, TV networks and marketing firms who want to promote her healthy image after her incredible seven-stone weight loss.

Adele, 32, wants to focus on the long-awaited release of her new album next year, and hence she has allegedly refused all the offers.

"Adele has flatly refused several multi-million pound deals, including diet plans, food companies, vegetarian lifestyle packages, cookbooks, exercise videos and even catwalk modelling," a source close to Adele told The Sun.

"Firms have pitched the Oscar-winner deals galore, but she wants to shy away from being a Kardashian clone by earning loads from a side hustle."

Adele's representatives have been contacted by the Mirror for comment.

The mum-of-one showed off slim figure while hosting "Saturday Night Live" last weekend on American television.

Read more Adele jokes about the hilarious reason behind her incredible weight loss

Adele started her weight loss journey after her split with ex-husband, Simon Konecki last year, with whom she shares son, Angelo.

She is said to have wanted to make a change in her life when she became single again and embarked on a gruelling weight loss and training regime.

Her close friend and singer Harry Styles kick-started new journey into fitness. The friends were pictured on a luxury break last year, with Adele looking super slim as she laughed on the beach with the former One Direction singer.

Styles' involvement in Adele's weight loss journey goes back much further. He was the one who took her hiking along his favourite trails in Malibu and to his HITT classes following the breakdown of her marriage to Konecki.

Adele had started making small changes to her diet following the birth of her son, Angelo, in 2012. She wanted to lose weight for herself and her family.

The singer gave up on her 10 cups of sugary tea she used to drink every day, apart from alcohol, cigarettes, caffeine. To protect her voice, Adele also gave up "spicy, citrusy, and tangy" foods.