The trial following the death of Claire Parry came to an end as her lover, policeman Timothy Brehmer, was sentenced by Salisbury Crown Court. The police officer was found responsible for killing the woman he had been having an affair with for 10 years. On Wednesday, October 28, he was sentenced to over 10 years in prison for manslaughter. The court concluded that the convicted man was enraged by his affair getting revealed to his wife and had lost self-control and strangled his lover to death.

Emergency services arrived at the car park of Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset earlier this year to find the 41-year-old woman unresponsive in a car. They also found the Dorset police officer at the scene. Claire, who is married to another Dorset police officer named Andrew Parry, was taken to a hospital where she passed away the following day.

It was revealed that Claire and Brehmer had been having an affair for the past 10-years. The mother-of-two reportedly thought that her marriage with Andrew was about to end. She also believed that her relationship with her lover was about to end as well because she discovered that her lover had been having affairs with multiple women. The discovery was made after she made a fake profile on social media.

Claire and Brehmer met outside the pub in Dorset inside the policeman's car. The woman reportedly tried to reveal their affair to the 41-year-old man's wife. This led to the man strangling his lover in the crook of his arm.

The post-mortem report revealed the cause of Claire's death to be due to a brain injury caused by compression of the neck, Sky News reported.

Brehmer denied murder but admitted to manslaughter. Earlier this week, he was acquitted of murder. However, he was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison. He can apply for parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

While sentencing Brehmer, the judge pointed out that he did nothing to help Claire after she became unresponsive. Andrew told the court how difficult it had been for him to tell his children of their mother's death.