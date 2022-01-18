BBC's documentary "The Princes And The Press," presented by Amol Rajan, has received complaints from another British royal. Weeks after the British royal family slammed BBC for airing "baseless" speculations in the documentary, Meghan Markle has complained about misrepresentation in its accompanying podcast.

The podcast "Harry, Meghan And The Media," also presented by Amol Rajan, had mentioned that Meghan had apologised for "misleading" the High Court in the privacy case she had filed against a newspaper for publishing an extract of a personal letter she had written to her father Thomas Markle. The Duchess of Sussex, who had initially told the court that she didn't collaborate with "Finding Freedom" authors, had to apologise for "not remembering" it after her former aide Jason Knauf revealed that she had instructed him to help with the biography.

Rajan said on his podcast: "Initially Meghan Markle had said she hadn't helped Scobie (co-author Omid Scobie) with the book. She apologised for misleading the court on this."

After the podcast aired, the former actress complained to the BBC for suggesting that she was misleading the court and demanded them to "clarify" the same. The broadcaster issued a clarification on Sunday night noting that she had "no intention" to do so, reports Mail Online.

"The Duchess of Sussex has asked us to clarify that she apologised to the court for not remembering email exchanges with her former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, in her evidence and said that she had no intention to mislead the court," a statement by the broadcaster read.

The controversial documentary had previously sparked a row between the broadcaster and the royal family for giving credibility to "overblown and unfounded" claims that Prince William had briefed journalists against Harry and Meghan. William's household Kensington Palace, Queen Elizabeth II's household Buckingham Palace, and Prince Charles's household Clarence House had issued a joint statement criticising the BBC and threatening it of a complete boycott if they are not given a right to respond.

Meanwhile, the BBC2 programme was dubbed pro-Meghan for giving a lot of screen time to her lawyer Jenny Afia, who used it to deny the bullying claims against the Duchess.