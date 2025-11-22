Miami Springs police have launched an investigation into a viral video depicting a man smelling a sofa at a dance studio immediately after a minor vacated the seat. The incident, which the studio owner reported as 'disturbing', has ignited a fierce debate on social media regarding intent and potential criminal liability.

What Actually Happened in the Studio?

Miami Springs PD Chief Matthew Castillo confirmed to TMZ that one of the owners of the studio contacted them due to a 'disturbing' incident.

It reportedly occurred on Tuesday, 18 November, as the studio was preparing to close. Castillo acknowledged after watching the footage that the man showed 'strange' behaviour.

Authorities have already identified the man and are working with prosecutors to determine if the action warrants any criminal charges.

Social Media Users Condemn the Sniffing Man in Viral Video

The footage, circulated on X (formerly Twitter) by user @Unlimited_ls shows a man entering the dance studio shortly after a young girl stands up from the sofa. When she leaves, the man holding a phone enters and buries his face in the spot where the child had sat.

The video prompted immediate condemnation from users on the platform. One said, the man should be 'put underneath the jail.' Another X user agreed, saying it should be done 'ASAP.'

A different commenter suggested that the man should be put in an electric chair. The original poster agreed, saying, 'That's the way to deal with these sick degenerates.'

User @Delilahdoo1 theorised that the man reacted that way due to his 'fetish.' 'He has a disgusting sick fetish,' she wrote. X user Mandy agreed, calling it 'disgusting' on multiple levels.​

While many called the behaviour 'strange' and 'weird,' and they agreed that the man face legal action, some questioned the legal basis for any potential charges.

'This is extremely weird behavior, but now I can't help but to wonder what exactly could they even charge him with?' @DiscoBearYeahh commented. Another netizen, @OnlyRealLeft, shared the same sentiment, saying it was 'definitely wild,' but they were also wondering what the charges would be.

Some X Users Defend the Sniffing Man in the Viral Footage

Conversely, a segment of the online community urged caution regarding the context of the clip.

One user argued they needed 'more context' about the incident. @VegasAnom suggested, 'What if this dude works there and a young lady with poor hygiene stunk of the joint and now he's on the phone with the manager and telling them they need a upholstery cleaning person.'

@DrGram76 also believed there could be 'some reasonable explanation' and disputed the characterisation of the man as a predator. They noted that man was talking to someone over the phone, sniffed the couch, continued talking, and left, which is allegedly 'not the behaviour of a perv.'

Another commnenter observed that the sight didn't look 'nefarious' for them at all because the child had already left before he entered. Furthermore, they believed that the man could not have seen the young girl from the outside and probably 'had no idea she was sitting there.'

'He smells something foul and finds the source is the couch, if you have kids or pets this is a regular thing,' @johngaltyan wrote.