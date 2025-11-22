Omar Harfouch, who resigned from Miss Universe 2025's panel of judges, continues to present evidence suggesting the pageant was rigged. In a post on social media, he shared a photo of the host holding the results, which he claimed were questionable.

Miss Universe 2025 Ex-Judge Questions How Results Were Delivered

Omar Harfouch is a French-Lebanese musician and businessman. He was appointed as a judge of the Miss Universe 2025, but he quit days before the finals, claiming that the organisers wanted him to favour Miss Mexico.

On Saturday, he shared a photo of Steve Byrne, who hosted the international pageant, holding the results. It was just printed on paper with the words, 'Miss Universe 2025 competition Final Standings'.

The sheet featured a table with two columns for Title and Country. However, it didn't mention the first runner-up, Miss Thailand, at all.

Harfouch questioned the manner the final standings were delivered. According to the pianist, results normally 'come directly from an auditing company and it comes in a sealed envelope, not just a piece of paper that is printed backstage.'

'This is another evidence from the Host of the 74th MU to prove it was rigged,' Harfouch wrote on his Instagram Story.

'Moreover, there is no first runner up listed,' he added.

Steve Harvey Showed the Miss Universe 2015 Finals Card

In 2015, comedian Steve Harvey hosted the annual beauty pageant. It was probably one of the most unforgettable moments in Miss Universe's history because the host mistakenly announced Miss Colombia as the winner.

However, Harvey later realised his mistake and immediately corrected it, announcing that Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach, was the actual winner, just minutes after the crown was placed on Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez's head.

Harvey apologised and owned the mistake. To end the doubt, he showed the results to the audience.

some of messy moments in philippine live television - a thread



1. miss universe 2015 coronation mishap between pia wurtzbach and ariadna gutierrez, hosted by steve harvey pic.twitter.com/ICxu3spTTw — anya (@Bb_menita03) April 1, 2024

It was printed on a nice card, and it clearly showed the standings of the remaining three contestants, with Miss USA as the 1st runner-up and Colombia as 2nd runner-up. At the bottom of the right side reads, 'Miss Universe 2015 Philippines'

In fairness to Harvey, he probably missed the text at the bottom of the right-hand side and thought Colombia was the winner because only two countries were mentioned in the top left. Usually, in those instances, the first runner-up is skipped because the winner is announced, and the candidate who isn't mentioned becomes the runner-up instantly.

Apparently, Harvey's card 10 years ago was way better than how the Miss Universe 2025 results were presented.

ICYMI: Here's the card Steve Harvey got handed & announced Miss Colombia as the winner pic.twitter.com/VlGMms6mfl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 21, 2015

Omar Calls Miss Universe 2025 Winner 'Fake'

Omar Harfouch has been consistent in calling out and questioning the Miss Universe organisation after the pageant. However, the biggest bombshell was probably his statement, 'Miss Mexico is a fake winner,' 24 hours before the coronation.

According to Harfouch, Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha has business with Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch's father, so she would take home the crown. True to it, Miss Mexico was later crowned as Miss Universe 2025 to the dismay of the audience because they didn't feel that she deserved it.

Many who watched the pageant were rooting for Miss Côte d'Ivoire, Olivia Yacé, who finished 4th runner-up. Several netizens were disappointed with the results, and a number took to Reddit saying, Yacé was robbed.