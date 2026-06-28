A university degree can still open doors. But as artificial intelligence reshapes workplaces from London's financial district to global technology hubs, employers are placing greater value on the skills candidates bring beyond their qualifications.

Research from the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) shows communication remains the most valued workplace skill, while AI tools, data analysis and adaptability have recorded some of the biggest increases in importance among recruiters.

Employers Still Value Degrees, But Hiring Priorities Are Shifting

The findings come from GMAC's 2026 Corporate Recruiters Survey, which gathered responses from 621 corporate recruiters and hiring managers across 39 countries.

Employers remain confident in graduate management education (GME), with all respondents expressing confidence in the value of business education programmes such as MBAs and business master's degrees.

But the skills companies prioritise are changing as businesses adapt to new technologies and evolving workplace demands. Communication ranked as the most important skill among recruiters, followed by problem-solving, adaptability, data analysis and interpretation, strategic thinking and teamwork.

AI-related skills recorded the largest increase in importance compared with previous years, although recruiters continue to assess them alongside broader capabilities rather than as a standalone requirement.

GMAC chief executive Joy Jones said the findings showed employers were looking for graduates who could combine technical knowledge with broader business skills. 'Employer expectations for AI and technology skills continue to rise, but increasingly in service of better strategic thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving capabilities,' Jones said. She added that business schools were preparing graduates for 'a profoundly different business environment' while continuing to develop skills that help leaders manage technology, teams and uncertainty.

The Skills Behind Higher-Paying Roles

The demand for these skills is closely linked to the earning potential attached to graduate management education. GMAC's research shows MBA graduates are expected to continue earning salary premiums compared with professionals hired directly from industry, while business master's graduates maintain an advantage over candidates with only undergraduate degrees. The findings align with employment data from leading business schools: Stanford Graduate School of Business employment reports have continued to show strong placement rates and compensation levels for MBA graduates across sectors, including finance, consulting and technology.

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The value of those skills is reflected in salary data, though the picture is nuanced. Median starting salaries across all categories dipped slightly in 2026, with MBA starting salaries estimated at $120,000 (£94,500), down from $125,000 in 2025, according to Fortune's analysis of the GMAC data. Employers and analysts suggest the combination of AI fluency and human skills, rather than either alone, is what protects and builds earning potential in the current market.

But the value of those qualifications is also being shaped by what graduates can do with them. Employers are placing greater importance on capabilities such as data analysis, strategic thinking, decision-making and the effective use of AI tools as businesses look for people who can apply technology to real-world challenges. In sectors such as finance, consulting and technology, where many UK professionals compete for high-value roles, the combination of qualifications and practical skills has become increasingly important.

AI Skills Rise as Employers Prepare for Change

Looking ahead five years, recruiters ranked AI tools as the most important future skill, followed by strategic thinking, technology and IT skills, decision-making, problem-solving and adaptability.

The shift comes as some employers are already changing how they structure their workforce. GMAC's 2026 Corporate Recruiters Survey found that one in three employers had already replaced some entry-level roles with AI, highlighting how automation is beginning to reshape early-career opportunities.

Data analysis and interpretation also recorded one of the largest increases in importance, reflecting demand for employees who can turn information into business insight.

Where Employers See Skills Gaps

While recruiters rated graduates highly across several areas, they also identified gaps in skills expected to become more important. AI proficiency, emotional intelligence, managing people and resilience were among the areas where employers saw room for development.

In Western Europe, including markets relevant to UK professionals, recruiters placed particular importance on decision-making, adaptability and the ability to work effectively with others.

The survey also found greater acceptance of online learning. Sixty-one per cent of employers said they valued online and in-person graduate management education equally, up from 55 per cent two years earlier.