The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked growing concern among workers about the future of human employment, with many fearing that machines may eventually replace large swathes of the workforce.

While AI is already transforming how tasks are carried out by improving efficiency and automating routine processes, experts say there are still clear limits to what the technology can realistically achieve.

A new study suggests that a number of well-paid, stable careers remain highly resistant to automation, including several that do not require a four-year university degree.

Aviation Roles Among the Most AI-Resistant

According to research by GoHumanize, one of the strongest examples of an AI-resistant profession is air traffic control, a high-pressure role that depends heavily on real-time human judgement and decision-making.

The study found that only around 25% of the job is currently exposed to automation, with the remainder requiring human oversight due to the complexity and safety-critical nature of the work.

Despite the demands, air traffic controllers are among the highest-paid workers without a bachelor's degree, earning a median salary of around $144,000 (£113,000) a year significantly more than most university graduates.

Entry typically requires an associate's degree, although candidates must also undergo extensive specialist training before taking on full responsibilities.

The role topped the study's AI-resistance ranking with a score of 75 out of 100, making it one of the most secure professions in the face of automation.

Another aviation-related option highlighted in the findings is commercial piloting. The role typically requires a post-secondary non-degree qualification rather than a full university degree, with successful candidates earning around $122,670 (£96,000) annually.

Although some cockpit functions are already automated, the study notes that pilots remain essential for oversight, emergency decision-making and complex navigation. The profession scored 66 out of 100 for AI resistance, with employment expected to grow steadily through 2034.

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High-Paying Roles Available With Just a High School Diploma

The research also points to several high-paying, AI-resistant careers accessible with a high school diploma or equivalent, particularly in skilled trades and public safety.

Elevator and escalator installers and repairers, for example, earn an average salary of around $106,000 (£83,000). The role typically requires an apprenticeship rather than a university degree.

The study estimates that around 45% of tasks in the profession could eventually be automated, but it remains heavily reliant on hands-on technical expertise and problem-solving in unpredictable environments.

First-line supervisors of police and detectives also ranked highly for AI resistance, scoring 87.5 out of 100. The role, which is strongly interpersonal and operational, earns close to $106,000 a year and is considered extremely difficult to automate due to its reliance on human judgement and authority.

Meanwhile, transportation, storage and distribution managers earn around $102,000 annually and can enter the field with a high school diploma, although most gain significant experience in logistics before progressing into the role.

The study gave the profession an AI-resistance score of 77 out of 100, with employment projected to grow by around 6% over the next decade.

Study Highlights Shift in Job Security Thinking

Overall, the findings suggest that while AI is reshaping the labour market, it is far from universally replacing human work particularly in roles requiring hands-on expertise, real-time judgement and responsibility for safety.

The report argues that these characteristics make certain careers significantly harder to automate than others, offering potential long-term stability even without a university degree.

A spokesperson from GoHumanize said:

'The assumption that AI is only a threat to low-wage or repetitive work is wrong. We're seeing how AI is moving into the legal and finance sectors now, where jobs once felt secure. Young people are told to go to university, but in reality, it's trades that often offer more stable income now.'

They added:

'Jobs that require hands-on work and human judgement, or roles with direct responsibility for other people's safety, are among the hardest to replicate with software. While no one can predict the job market with certainty, those skills appear to be the most resilient.'