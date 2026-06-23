Lloyds Banking Group plans to create more than 1,000 artificial intelligence-related jobs this year as the bank continues reshaping its workforce around digital banking and new technology.

The group is currently hiring for almost 300 positions, including data scientists, AI engineers, product managers and responsible AI specialists. The recruitment drive comes as Lloyds continues closing branches across the UK as more customers shift towards online services.

Lloyds says demand for digital banking services is rising, driving investment in artificial intelligence while reducing reliance on physical branches. More than 700 employees are already working on AI projects across the business.

Banking Roles Continue To Shift

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Recent announcements mean Lloyds Banking Group is expected to close 233 branches across its Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands during 2026, with a further 12 closures already scheduled for early 2027.

According to figures reported this month, the group has closed nearly 1,600 branches since 2015. Lloyds says the closures reflect declining branch use as more customers manage their banking through apps and online services.

The changes come as banks continue investing in technology, cybersecurity and data-focused roles while reducing the size of their physical branch networks. While branch numbers continue to fall, banks are increasing investment in technology, cybersecurity and data-focused roles.

The bank says customers can continue accessing services through mobile banking apps, Post Office counters, PayPoint locations and community bankers operating in local areas.

AI Hiring Expands Across Lloyds

Lloyds plans to create more than 1,000 AI-related roles during 2026 as it increases the use of artificial intelligence across the business. One of the systems being developed uses AI to analyse payments in real time and identify potentially suspicious transactions before money leaves a customer's account.

The bank is also continuing to roll out customer-facing AI tools. According to Lloyds, its AI financial assistant is already being used by more than 500,000 Bank of Scotland customers.

Lloyds Banking Group to hire 300 tech experts to work on AI | Kalyeena Makortoff, The Guardian



Lloyds Banking Group has launched an AI recruitment drive for 300 tech experts, weeks before its chief executive, Charlie Nunn, unveils a strategic plan for the 261-year old lender.… pic.twitter.com/ryhBgv732q — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) June 21, 2026

Lloyds is also developing tools designed to improve internal document searches and support digital banking services. Customers could eventually use AI-powered assistants to analyse spending habits, receive financial guidance and ask questions about savings products using everyday language.

The bank has said generative AI technologies delivered around £50 million in benefits last year.

Sharon Doherty, Lloyds Banking Group's Chief People and Places Officer, said AI was becoming an increasingly important part of how the group supports customers and employees.

Existing Staff Also Being Retrained

Lloyds is also expanding AI training for existing staff as technology becomes a larger part of day-to-day banking operations.

The bank said employees have completed more than 400,000 courses through its AI Academy since the programme launched in January. More than 65,000 staff have also completed training focused on the responsible use of AI.

Lloyds has expanded its Data and AI Summer School, increasing the number of workshops and training sessions available to employees seeking to develop technical skills.

The group employs around 67,000 people across the UK.

Lloyds is also introducing a new Level 6 AI Engineering apprenticeship programme. An initial group of 33 apprentices will join the scheme this year while working towards formal qualifications alongside experienced software and technology teams.