Amazon is pumping £749 million ($1 billion) into a new artificial intelligence engineering team, signalling that one specialist tech role is becoming increasingly valuable as companies push to bring AI into everyday business operations.

The investment will fund AWS Forward Deployed Engineering, a new group of engineers who will work directly inside customer organisations to build and launch agentic AI systems in days rather than months.

The move comes as businesses continue looking for practical ways to move AI projects beyond testing and into real-world use.

While software engineers and AI researchers often receive much of the attention, forward-deployed engineers are emerging as one of the most sought-after roles in the industry. Their work combines technical expertise with direct customer collaboration, allowing organisations to tailor AI systems to their own operations.

Amazon's latest announcement highlights just how much demand for these engineers is growing as AI adoption accelerates across multiple sectors.

Amazon's Billion-Dollar Investment

Amazon said in its second-quarter earnings report on Thursday that it will invest £749 million to establish AWS Forward Deployed Engineering.

The new team will work directly with customers to design, build and launch agentic AI systems at a much faster pace than traditional deployment methods.

According to Amazon, the engineers will work inside customer organisations, helping businesses roll out AI systems in 'days rather than months'.

The company said early customers already include the Allen Institute, Cox Automotive, the NBA, the NFL, Ricoh and Southwest Airlines.

The announcement reflects the growing importance of the forward-deployed engineer, often referred to as an FDE. Although the position has existed for some time, it has recently become one of the fastest-growing roles in enterprise AI.

Box chief executive Aaron Levie pointed to that trend earlier this year. Writing on LinkedIn in May, he said: 'Forward-deployed engineers, or roles that do the equivalent motion, are about to become one of the most in-demand jobs in tech. And one of the most important functions for AI rollouts.'

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The hiring activity appears to support that view. Business Insider previously reported that job postings for forward-deployed engineers have risen since January 2025, based on data from Indeed. Companies including Anthropic, OpenAI, Palantir, Stripe and Google Cloud have all increased recruitment for the role.

Originally popularised by Palantir, forward-deployed engineers work directly with customers instead of remaining separate from the deployment process. The role combines elements of software engineering, consulting and product implementation.

Why Companies Want Forward-Deployed Engineers

The growing demand for forward-deployed engineers reflects a wider challenge facing businesses that are adopting generative AI. Many organisations have been able to test AI tools, but moving those projects into day-to-day operations has proved more difficult.

Kanav Bhatnagar, a senior forward-deployed engineer at Rippling, previously explained how the role differs from traditional software engineering.

Rather than building products from a distance, he works alongside customers to understand how their businesses operate before creating AI systems that fit their existing workflows.

'My primary job is listening to customers and understanding their problems,' Bhatnagar said. He added that he spends roughly equal amounts of time writing code and working with product teams.

OpenAI has also recognised the need for engineers who work closely with customers.

Speaking at the Fortune Brainstorm AI conference last year, international managing director Oliver Jay said the company created its own forward-deployed engineering team after finding that customers needed more than access to AI models.

He said the company hired engineers to work directly on customers' largest AI deployments because it was 'a really specific way to advance the acceleration of advanced AI into scale production cases.'

The financial rewards are also attracting attention. Job postings analysed by Business Insider show that forward-deployed engineering roles generally offer salaries between about £127,000 and £150,000.

OpenAI's own US job listings, previously reviewed by Business Insider in November 2025, advertised forward-deployed engineering positions with base salaries of up to £258,000, excluding equity.

Amazon's latest investment suggests demand for these engineers could continue rising as businesses seek practical ways to put AI into everyday use.

Rather than focusing only on developing AI models, companies are increasingly looking for specialists who can work alongside customers, understand operational challenges and turn AI projects into working systems. That shift is helping transform a once-specialised engineering position into one of the most valuable careers in the AI industry.