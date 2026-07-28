Train driver has emerged as the UK's new dream job, replacing YouTuber as the career young people aspire to most, according to research by digital financial services provider Remitly.

The findings come as many young Britons express growing anxiety about their future careers, with concerns over artificial intelligence, job security and graduate debt reshaping what makes a role desirable.

Why Train Driving Has Become So Popular

Remitly analysed Google searches for 'how to be a [job]' across more than 140 countries and found train driver topped the list in the UK, ahead of careers such as influencer, doctor and lawyer.

The shift coincides with research from The King's Trust, which found more than a quarter of 16 to 25-year-olds fear they will fail in life, while 73% worry there will not be enough jobs available in the future.

Unlike many graduate careers, train driving does not require a university degree. Most train operating companies offer paid trainee programmes lasting between 12 and 18 months, with trainees earning around £27,000 to £36,000 before progressing to an average salary of about £56,000, according to Glassdoor.

The role also offers strong union representation, structured career progression and is considered less vulnerable to automation than many office-based professions.

Is Train Driving Really AI-Proof?

Speaking to Metro, career coach Hannah Salton said she was initially surprised that train driver had overtaken more glamorous careers.

'On paper, being a train driver doesn't look like the most glamorous job. But on reflection I can see the appeal.'

'Many people are feeling burnt out by the corporate world, and by the job market in general, at the moment. But there's a perceived predictability to a career like train driving, and it's reasonably well paid compared to other jobs in transport that don't require a degree.'

However, she cautioned against viewing the profession as completely future-proof.

'Automated trains are already common on closed systems like the DLR and parts of the Underground, and that kind of automation will likely continue to expand. Mainline train driving is further off from being automated. So it's not a job that's about to disappear, but it's also not one I'd call entirely future-proof,' she said.

What Does It Take to Become a Train Driver?

Most train operating companies recruit trainee drivers directly or through apprenticeship schemes.

Applicants are typically required to be at least 21 years old and usually need GCSEs, or equivalent qualifications, in English and Mathematics at Grade 4 (formerly Grade C) or above.

Successful candidates must also pass medical assessments, including eyesight, hearing and drug and alcohol screening, before beginning specialist training.

Although the learning process is demanding, many workers see it as a worthwhile investment for a stable, well-paid career.

Workers Say the Salary Isn't the Only Attraction

Discussions among rail workers online suggest many people are drawn to the role for reasons beyond pay.

In one discussion on Reddit's r/uktrains forum, workers said overtime and Sunday shifts could increase earnings beyond the advertised salary. Others highlighted the predictable working patterns, job security and the ability to leave work behind at the end of each shift as major advantages.

While train driving may not carry the glamour once associated with careers such as influencer or actor, experts say its combination of stability, competitive pay and relatively low barriers to entry reflects changing priorities among young Britons navigating an increasingly uncertain job market.