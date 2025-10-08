Yet another plane drama has the online world spiraling. In a viral video, which has already garnered over 9 million views on X, posted by Amari King and on several of his social media accounts, an entitled woman can be seen physically blocking the exit way of a plane, causing delays to all the passengers.

King captioned the video with 'This is rock bottom IQ and abysmal civic etiquette at work' because apparently, the woman is demanding that her daughter, who is seated at the back to be allowed to exit the aircraft first.

Other Passenger Frustrated

Obviously, the woman's action did not sit well with other passengers, causing visible frustration and uproar. But at the start of the video, a passenger can be heard reporting the situation to the cabin crew, 'She won't let us get by, Ma'am.'

Some passengers tried to reason with her, and the flight attendant also tried to talk to her, asking her to step aside and wait for her daughter to come forward. The attendant even explained that the plane had only one way.

However, the talk did not shake her—she still insisted on letting her daughter come forward first. As frustration filled the air, some passengers couldn't help but voice out their irritation directly.

This uproar from the other flyer made her mad—she started swearing and yelling, 'Mind your m*therf**king own business, you are not the problem solver' while pointing at them.

But others did not back down, a passenger can be heard yelling in the clip, 'you are the problem!' and 'GET OUT OF THE WAY!'

And in the end, the crew member asked her to just step aside, wait for her daughter, and let other flyers disembark.

Netizens Slam the Behaviour

When the video went viral, netizens expressed their thoughts. In a Reddit thread, one user said, 'The irony is, her daughter can't get off the plane because her mother is holding up everyone from leaving. '

One even replied, 'What an embarrassing paradox for the daughter.'

And this dad is having a hard time believing that a parent would act in such a way, 'And she is now showing her daughter how to behave like this. I would never act like this in general, but being a father, I can't imagine behaving like that in front of my son.'

Meanwhile, on King's posts, people are commenting, 'Holding an entire flight hostage so your daughter can go first is wild. Entitlement really knows no altitude.'

Some comments are even teaching her etiquette, 'I can understand wanting your daughter to come up before you exit the plane, but the simple solution is just step to the side. Wait for your daughter to get to you, and then y'all can walk out together lol'

Suggestion of shoving the woman out of the way also floods.

This one slummed other passengers, saying 'Everyone on that plane voluntarily agreed to be held prisoner by one person. 100% self-inflicted.'

The flight attendant were also called out by the netizens, saying, 'The flight attendant stands there like a deaf dummy. It was her responsibility to direct the woman to stand aside immediately, or security would be called.'

As of the writing of this article, the viral airline passenger has not yet come forward to explain her side of the situation or the circumstances surrounding her daughter.