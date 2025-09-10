Apple has officially announced the launch of the AirPods Pro 3 at its September 2025 event, confirming the release date, price, and new features. Pre-orders opened immediately following the reveal, with the new earbuds set to begin shipping and appearing in Apple Stores right off the bat.

The price remains unchanged from the previous generation in the United States, while earlier versions such as the AirPods 2 remain available at significantly lower price points. The latest model introduces upgraded noise cancellation, fitness tracking, and AI-powered translation.

Airpods Pro 3 Release Date and Pricing

According to Apple's official press release, the AirPods Pro 3 will be available to customers worldwide starting 19 September 2025. Apple has held the line on pricing, with the new model priced at $249 (approximately £219), the same figure as the AirPods Pro 2 at launch.

In comparison, the older AirPods 2nd Generation continue to be sold at around $109 to $149 (approximately £85 to £115), making them a more budget-friendly choice for casual users.

Design and Comfort Enhancements

Apple has refined the design of the AirPods Pro 3 to deliver improved comfort and fit. The earbuds are slimmer with a new ear-tip system, now offered in five sizes ranging from XXS to large. The ear tips also include foam infusion to create a tighter seal and reduce sound leakage.

The company highlighted that the design was developed using over 10,000 ear scans and data from more than 300 million users, ensuring a more ergonomic and stable fit.

Durability has also been improved, with the earbuds carrying an IP57 rating, meaning resistance to both dust and water, an upgrade over the IPX4 standard of the previous generation.

Sound Quality and Noise Cancellation

The AirPods Pro 3 offer what Apple describes as the 'world's best in-ear active noise cancellation'. The new system provides up to twice the noise reduction compared to AirPods Pro 2, and four times compared to the original Pro model.

A re-engineered acoustic architecture and enhanced Adaptive EQ bring a wider soundstage, deeper bass, and clearer vocals. These changes are aimed at both music lovers and professionals who rely on high-quality in-ear monitoring.

Health and Smart Features

One of the most notable additions is the built-in heart-rate sensor, which enables users to monitor fitness activities directly through the AirPods without the need for an Apple Watch. This feature supports over 50 workout types within the Apple Fitness app.

The AirPods Pro 3 also introduced Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence. Users can activate the function to receive real-time translations through the earbuds, with their iPhone displaying or optionally reading the translated response aloud.

Supported languages at launch include English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, with more languages, including Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, planned for future updates.

Battery Life and Connectivity

Battery performance has been improved, with up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge while using active noise cancellation. This marks a 33% increase over the AirPods Pro 2.

Transparency Mode has been reworked to provide more natural voice mixing and includes Conversation Boost, designed to help users hear more clearly in noisy environments.

Sustainability Focus

In line with Apple's environmental commitments, the AirPods Pro 3 are manufactured using 40% recycled materials, including 100% recycled cobalt in the battery and 65% recycled plastics in the charging case. The packaging is entirely fibre-based, reinforcing the company's carbon-neutral targets.

AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods 2

Compared to the more affordable AirPods 2, the Pro 3 introduced significant advancements.

Price: $249 (£219) for the Pro 3 vs $109-$149 (£85-£115) for AirPods 2

Noise cancellation: Industry-leading ANC on Pro 3, none on AirPods 2

Design: Foam-infused tips in five sizes vs universal plastic fit

Durability: IP57 rating vs no water resistance

Battery life: Up to 8 hours with ANC vs around 5 hours

Smart features: Heart-rate monitoring and live translation on Pro 3, none on AirPods 2

The AirPods Pro 3 clearly represents a leap forward in technology and functionality, while the AirPods 2 remain positioned as a basic, cost-effective option.