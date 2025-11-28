A powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near Anchorage early Thursday morning, shaking thousands of homes across Southcentral Alaska and leaving families describing the sudden jolt as 'terrifying'.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit shortly after 8 a.m. and was strong enough to rattle buildings, disrupt morning routines and prompt widespread reports of shaking.

No major injuries or structural damage have been confirmed, and officials said there is no tsunami threat.

Epicentre Near Susitna as Tremors Felt Across Region

USGS data shows the epicentre was located near Susitna, roughly 12 kilometres west-northwest of Anchorage, with a depth of about 69 kilometres.

The tremor was felt across a wide area, including communities in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and as far north as Fairbanks.

Seismologists noted that the depth and location contributed to the intensity of the shaking, which many residents said lasted several seconds.

The Alaska Earthquake Center noted that the magnitude 6.0 event is one of the most significant quakes recorded in Southcentral Alaska since the 2021 series of strong regional earthquakes.

Reports showed light items falling from shelves and fixtures swaying inside homes, although emergency services noted that serious damage has not been identified.

The Anchorage Fire Department said routine checks were carried out across residential districts as calls came in from residents seeking information and reassurance.

Families Awakened and Morning Routines Disrupted

The human impact of the quake was immediately visible, with families reporting they were jolted awake or caught off guard as the morning began.

Footage aired by ABC News showed homes shaking and residents reacting in real time, describing the moment as frightening and chaotic.

Parents told reporters the jolt startled children, while others recalled being on the road or preparing for work when the tremor struck.

Many households took to social media to share accounts of the experience, with some residents saying the quake felt stronger than others in recent months.

The timing, coming during a busy travel period in the United States, added to concerns about potential disruptions, although airports and major roads remained operational.

Authorities Conduct Safety Checks and Monitor Aftershocks

Local authorities said they performed immediate assessments of key infrastructure, including bridges, schools and public utilities.

Anchorage police and fire officials reported no significant incidents but urged residents to check their homes for any signs of damage such as cracked walls, fallen objects or gas leaks.

Emergency managers reminded the public that aftershocks may follow and encouraged residents to stay alert.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said seismologists are monitoring the region closely, as ongoing seismic activity has been notable in recent weeks.

Nearly 500 earthquakes have been recorded across Alaska over the past several days, highlighting the state's status as the most seismically active region in the United States.

Alaska's Ongoing Seismic Activity and Regional Vulnerability

Scientists say Alaska sits along multiple major fault lines, making it particularly prone to frequent earthquakes.

Thursday's quake adds to a series of recent tremors that have affected communities from the Kenai Peninsula to the central interior. While the region's infrastructure is built to withstand earthquakes, officials regularly emphasise the importance of preparedness, including securing heavy furniture and maintaining emergency kits.

Residents looking for updates have been directed to follow official notifications from the USGS and the Alaska Earthquake Center.

Authorities also encouraged the public to report any non-emergency issues to local services so assessments can continue.