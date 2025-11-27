Chipotle is releasing a series of holiday promotions that give customers several ways to cut meal costs during one of the busiest weeks of the year. The chain is rolling out a Thanksgiving Eve BOGO deal, Cyber Weekend free delivery and a December-long discount on its family-style Build-Your-Own Chipotle meal. Together, these offers highlight the company's strategy of meeting customers where they are—whether travelling, shopping, or gathering at home—while reinforcing Chipotle's reputation for affordable convenience.

Thanksgiving Eve BOGO Deal Begins 27 November, 4 p.m. Nationwide

The first offer arrives on Thursday, 27 November, with Chipotle giving customers a buy-one-get-one free entrée from 4 p.m. until closing. The deal applies in restaurants and includes burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. It arrives at a moment when many people are travelling, meeting friends and avoiding extra cooking the night before the holiday.

As families return to their hometowns, the promotion offers an easy dinner solution that fits into a busy evening. It also gives groups a chance to share a meal that does not require long preparation or planning. For students coming home from university or professionals arriving late from work, the BOGO deal provides a quick, affordable way to reconnect over food without the stress of cooking. Chipotle's timing is deliberate: Thanksgiving Eve is one of the most social nights of the year, and the brand is positioning itself as the go‑to option for casual gatherings.

Cyber Weekend Free Delivery and BYOC Savings Continue Through December

Right after Thanksgiving, Chipotle shifts to its digital audience. Beginning Friday, 28 November, customers who order through the Chipotle app or the company website can enjoy free delivery through Monday, 1 December by entering the code CYBER25 at checkout.

The promotion is designed for shoppers who spend hours out on Black Friday or prefer to stay home throughout Cyber Monday. Removing delivery fees makes ordering in more appealing, especially during a weekend when many people are tired from crowds and travel. It also reflects the growing importance of digital sales, with Chipotle encouraging customers to embrace app‑based ordering as part of their holiday routine.

Chipotle is also extending savings into December with a discount on its digital-only Build-Your-Own Chipotle meal. The offer gives first-time BYOC customers $10 (approximately £8) off when using the code TRYBYOC. The package feeds four to six people and includes burrito bowls, salads, soft tacos and nachos. It suits families who want a complete meal without ordering separate entrées for each person.

Midway through the chain's holiday rollout, the full list of promotions was confirmed by Rolling Out and The Economic Times.

How Customers Can Maximise Savings This Week

Chipotle's approach offers multiple opportunities to save across the long weekend. The BOGO deal gives customers an easy dinner on Thursday. The free delivery perk supports people expecting a heavy shopping schedule. The BYOC discount extends beyond the holiday and helps families plan convenient meals throughout December.

Anyone planning to use the offers can review the terms on the Chipotle website. Each promotion has specific requirements, but all three give customers accessible ways to enjoy their usual favourites at a lower cost during the holiday rush.