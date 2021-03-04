Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, are keeping mum on the details about the birth of their new baby daughter, Lucia. They only shared her photos and one particular snap became the target of an online troll who was very curious about the baby.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum reposted the Instagram photo Hilaria shared of the baby to announce her arrival to their growing family. It shows the newborn in bed surrounded by her siblings. He captioned it, "Mi Vida," which translates to "My Life" in English.

The post received congratulatory messages from fans and compliments for the beautiful family. There were also those who were undoubtedly curious about Lucia's birth, so they asked away on the comment section. One comment, however, made Alec snap after the user suggested that the baby was born out of an affair.

Given that Hilaria gave birth in September, I'm assuming they used a surrogate or went the adoption route.

"Who's the mother? She wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that," the user bluntly asked and continued, "If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you've decided to raise it with your wife just say that."

"If you don't want to say anything—why don't you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise your 100 children in private," the user added.

In response, Alec snapped back, "You should shut the f**k up and mind your own business."

However, his curt reply only prompted criticism from other users. One commented, "When you post stuff on social media, you are welcoming people to make it their business." Meanwhile, another wrote, "You tell curious posters 'none of your business,' after comments when you post a picture on Instagram? Oh, the irony! Make up your mind."

Others wondered when Alec and Hilaria will ever stop having kids. One supposed that the actor is having a "midlife crisis" and that he could pass as the kids' grandfather. Another sarcastically implied that having six or seven children could lead to famine as the person wrote, "Can you imagine if every family on the planet had 6 or 7 children? We would have no food or water to survive."

According to sleuth's on Reddit, a Surrogacy company posted a photo about the delivery of a baby girl in New York & congratulated Parents H & A. the same surrogacy founder was on Hilaria Baldwin's podcast in November. Hilaria also follows them on Instagram.

Hilaria and Alec reportedly welcomed baby daughter Lucia via surrogate. Internet sleuths claimed she had the baby via Alcea Surrogacy. The agency recently announced the birth of a child in New York and congratulated parents H and A. Hilaria interestingly follows the agency on Instagram and was on her podcast in November.