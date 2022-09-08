Rolling Stone magazine co-founder Jann Wenner divulges some juicy anecdotes about some of the celebrities he has met through his storied career in his forthcoming "Like a Rolling Stone" memoir.

Page Six reported Wenner, who used to own Us Weekly for a time, revealed that it was actually Angelina Jolie who alerted the paparazzi to the first chance to snap her and then-new love Brad Pitt, who was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

The magazine magnate shared how, in 2005, a photographer received a tip that the "Maleficent" actress was staying at a resort on the coast of Africa with Pitt.

Jolie and Pitt, who starred together in the "Mr and Mrs Smith" movie, had sparked several rumours that they were an item. However, nothing had been confirmed until they were "secretly" photographed together during a vacation.

Jann Wenner furthered that the photographer was told not only where Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were staying but also given details about the time of their daily walk. The "Gia" star allegedly even suggested where they could be snapped.

The former owner of Men's Journal magazine shared, "We got the photo, we got proof, we had the worldwide scoop, the debut of Brangelina. The tipster was Angelina."

To recall, it was in July 2005 when Jolie and Brad were featured in an extensive W magazine spread titled "Domestic Bliss." The photos depicted them as a happy couple, which outraged Jennifer Aniston's fans.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt then confirmed they were expecting their first baby together in January 2006, merely three months since the "Ad Astra" actor's divorce from Aniston was finalized.

A judge also granted a request to change Maddox and Zahara's last names to Jolie-Pitt, and Pitt's legal adoptions of Jolie's kids were finalized soon thereafter.

Come May 2016, the former lovebirds welcomed Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and headed to Vietnam in March 2007 to adopt Pax. Jolie and Pitt then welcomed Knox and Vivienne, who were born in Nice, France, in July 2008.

Angelina Jolie shocked the world in August 2016 when she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences. The "Lara Croft" star also requested primary custody of their six children.

At the time, the couple's attorney, Robert Offer, released a statement, "This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time."

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie has yet to respond to Jann Wenner's recent claims that it was actually her who tipped a paparazzi to take the famous Brad Pitt photos.