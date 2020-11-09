Amber Heard is being trolled with very mean remarks by Johnny Depp's fans after he lost his High Court libel battle. The comments come after Depp was forced to step down from his role in "Fantastic Beasts."

According to Daily Mail, the 34-year-old model has been targeted by angry fans of the "Fantastic Beasts" star after the High Court of Justice gave ruling in favour of his ex-wife Amber Heard. Fans of Depp are calling her an abuser and seek justice for the actor.

In ruthless comments, the fans suggest they wished she was dead. They believe she is ruining Depp's career after he was forced to exit the third "Fantastic Beast" film which was currently in production.

"I hope Amber Heard gets f***ing hit by a bus and dies because what the F***," wrote one user.

"F*** Amber Heard. Because of her Johnny Depp is losing his career even though he's the VICTIM. AH is a definition of an abuser but because she is a woman she can get away with it. I hate that abuse is so overlooked towards men," said another.

"Amber Heard is a f***ing abuser. Now Johnny Depp is about to lose his career due to domestic violence. he lost two iconic roles due to Amber Heard. Fuck Amber Heard. we will not stop until Johnny Depp gets justice," wrote the third one.

After the ruling, Depp was asked to exit from his role as Grindelwald, which he played in the first two movies in the "Harry Potter" spin-off series.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp said in a letter posted on Instagram. Click here to read his full statement.

Following this "Justice for Johnny Depp" became a top trend on Twitter as the news about his departure from the franchise spread like wildfire.

Depp lost his libel case against a UK tabloid that labeled him as a "wife-beater" to Heard. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor filed a defamation case against the tabloid and denied the claims of domestic abuse.