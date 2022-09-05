Prince Charles and the royal family may be seeking legal consequences against Meghan Markle for her most recent claims against Prince Harry's relatives, a new report claimed.

In two years since Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals, Queen Elizabeth's "never complain, never explain" ethos has been tested as the Sussex pair made some serious public allegations against the royal family, including racism and mistreatment.

Many royal followers expected Meghan Markle to give it a break as Queen Elizabeth was recuperating and focusing on her health amid mobility issues. However, the wife of Prince Harry continued her public attack on the monarchy, even telling The Cut she was shocked she never had to sign anything that restricted her from talking.

Sources told Woman's Day that the palace had taken Meghan Markle's comments as nothing short of a threat. "I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to," the former "Suits" actress stated before telling the interviewer she has made an "active effort" to forgive the royal family, especially knowing that she could say anything.

Insiders told the magazine that these comments were the last straw for an embattled Prince Charles. One tattler claimed, "It was meant as a threat, and Charles took it that way. When he read that, he knew Meghan was making it clear she was never going to stop this nonsense, and now it's time to do something."

Woman's Day claimed that Prince Charles has been in talks with palace lawyers over "how to handle" Meghan Markle. Tipsters claimed that there is a growing suggestion that perhaps it is the best time for a legal warning to Meghan.

Meghan Markle's latest statements came after it was confirmed that she and Prince Harry are due to fly off to the U.K. in September. The Duchess of Sussex is set to make an appearance in Manchester, while the Duke of Sussex will be speaking at a WellChild event in London.

A tattler shared, "He wants her to know that she can't rely on the Queen's traditional silence for much longer, and the royals will fight back. If Charles has his way, Meghan won't be coming anywhere near palace property – as it is, there are rumours they'll be staying in hotels instead of their cottage at Windsor Castle."

It added, "It's amazing to think that Meghan would even consider setting foot inside palace gates after everything she's done. Let alone assuming she'd be welcome – this time she's gone too far."

Prince Charles has yet to comment on the claims that he is consulting with palace royals over the best way to handle Meghan Markle. So, avid followers of the royal family should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.