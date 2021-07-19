Amber Heard showed who is the boss between her and her baby daughter Oonagh, in a recent photo she shared on social media on Friday, July 16.

The new mum shared an adorable picture of the three-month-old clutched to her chest while she was hard at work on a laptop, wearing glasses and her hair tied in a bun. The baby also had her attention on the computer screen. She captioned the snap shared on Twitter, "I'm just the mom and dad. She's the boss."

Fans immediately praised Heard for bringing up a child by herself. One commented, "Oonagh really takes after you! You will do better than all the dads in the world." Another wrote, "She's the boss and you're the queen."

Meanwhile, others gushed at how adorable the mother-daughter duo look in the photo. "Oh my gosh you guys are adorable," one wrote and another chimed in, "She is so adorable. The two of you could take over the cuteness factor."

I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss ?? pic.twitter.com/EvEfr0bIu5 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 16, 2021

The photo comes after the 35-year-old actress shared a hilarious video on July 6 of herself holding Oonagh while drinking celery juice. She sarcastically said, "It's celery" and joked about her distaste for the drink as she wrote, "You can take the gal out of LA, but you can't take the LA out of the gal #notajuicer."

Heard announced on July 1 that she had welcomed her baby girl Oonagh in a photo that showed her lying in bed holding her daughter close to her chest. She shared that she had decided to have a child "four years ago" on her "own terms." Thus, her daughter was born on April 8, 2021.

"Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life," she captioned the snap. It is said that she had the baby via surrogate but she has yet to reveal the father of the child.

Heard's baby news came after she was confirmed to reprise her role as Mera in James Wan's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Filming will take place in London. It is unclear if she brought baby Oonagh with her to the city.