For many Filipinos, the wind outside is not the only thing howling. It is also the echo of memory, of roofs ripped off, of waves swallowing entire villages, of names read from endless casualty lists.

Twelve years after Typhoon Haiyan's devastation, the arrival of Super Typhoon Uwan, known internationally as 'Fung-wong', has reopened old wounds and sparked one haunting question: could it happen again?

Two Storms, One Shared Fear

When Haiyan struck in November 2013, it changed how a nation understood disaster. With winds exceeding 300 kilometres per hour, the storm tore through Samar and Leyte, killing over 6,000 people, displacing millions, and leaving behind scenes of unimaginable loss.

Now, as Uwan carves its path across the West Philippine Sea, the memories return. Uwan's wind speeds may be lower, but its enormous reach has spread fear from Bicol to Ilocos. For many, the sound of the storm is enough to trigger memories of the deadliest days of their lives.

The fear is not irrational. Both storms arrived in November. Both grew rapidly over warm Pacific waters. And both struck as Filipinos were remembering Haiyan's anniversary.

Remembering Typhoon Haiyan

Haiyan was more than a typhoon; it was a national trauma. The walls of Tacloban were flattened, and its coastline was erased by a storm surge that climbed higher than coconut trees. Survivors clung to floating timber and waited hours for rescue that never seemed to come.

Each November, prayers and candles line the roads of Leyte and Samar. But this year, the commemorations felt different. As church bells rang in remembrance, the weather itself seemed to mourn.

At the Palo Metropolitan Cathedral, Archbishop John Du reminded the faithful: 'Twelve years since Haiyan struck, the typhoon still hasn't left us. It lingers in our fears, in our memories, and in the way we brace for every new gust of wind.'

The timing of Uwan's arrival felt almost cruel. a storm haunting the anniversary of another, as if nature itself refused to let the country forget.

4 northern Aurora towns isolated after super typhoon Uwan batters provincehttps://t.co/MFE3E7I9qa — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 10, 2025

Uwan Weakens, But Dangers Remain

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Typhoon Uwan had weakened while moving across the West Philippine Sea. The storm's core intensity has dropped, but strong winds and heavy rain still threaten parts of Luzon.

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 remain at risk of storm-force winds, while coastal and mountainous regions are warned of possible flooding and landslides. Pagasa said that local winds could remain strong, especially in open and elevated areas.

Even as the typhoon slowly loses strength, authorities warn against complacency. Flooded communities in Bicol and northern Luzon continue to face power outages and blocked roads.

Hopes for Tomorrow

In the years since Haiyan, the Philippines has transformed its approach to disaster response. Early warning systems have improved, local governments act faster, and community drills have become routine. Experts say these steps have saved lives during Uwan's onslaught.

Yet the challenges persist. The country remains one of the most disaster-prone in the world, and as the climate crisis worsens, storms like Haiyan and Uwan may become more frequent and more powerful.

As the skies begin to clear and the winds subside, Filipinos look to the horizon with weary hope. Uwan may not have matched Haiyan's deadly fury, but the fear it awakened is proof of how deep that old wound still runs.

Haiyan once showed the world how fragile and resilient the Philippines could be. Uwan, in its wake, has shown that while scars may fade, memory never truly does.