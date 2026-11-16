Amtrak halted train service around Washington, DC, on Monday, 16 November, after local officials placed a hold on the tracks just north of the city. The US passenger rail operator said it could not initially estimate when services would resume because the restriction had been imposed by a local municipal government.

The initial announcement referred broadly to service around Washington, DC, rather than identifying individual trains or routes. Passengers were left without a confirmed timetable while the local hold remained unresolved.

Hold Placed Just North of Washington, DC

Amtrak announced the stoppage on X, writing: 'Service around Washington, D.C., has stopped due to local municipal officials placing a hold on the tracks. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience.'

In a subsequent response, the operator located the restriction 'just north of Washington'. It did not name the local authority responsible or explain why officials had ordered the hold. The update also did not specify whether all train movements in the area had stopped or only particular services.

The Washington Sun reported that a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said: 'We are not aware of anything in DC.' The spokesperson's response did not identify the authority responsible for the hold or establish whether police were aware of an incident connected to it.

The newspaper also reported that Amtrak could not provide an estimated time for the hold to be lifted because it had been imposed by a local municipal government. The operator therefore had no confirmed time to give passengers for the return of service.

Amtrak Expects Service to Resume Shortly

Amtrak later said it expected services to 'resume shortly' in an update published at about 2.40 pm. The message did not give a specific resumption time or confirm that trains had started moving again.

The operator also warned passengers that delayed trains might make up time and arrive or depart earlier than previously estimated. It wrote: 'For customers waiting to board, please be aware that your train may make up time and arrive or depart earlier than previously estimated.'

The warning meant earlier delay estimates might no longer reflect a train's eventual arrival or departure time if it recovered time after the hold was released. Passengers could not assume that an earlier estimate would remain accurate throughout the disruption. Amtrak did not say how much time trains might make up or identify which services could be affected.

Cause of Track Hold Remains Unclear

FOX 5 DC reported that the reason for the hold, the local agency responsible, the affected routes and stations, the number of passengers affected and the expected duration had not been disclosed.

Separately, The Washington Sun reported that Prince George's County Fire/EMS personnel had found an adult man dead near 57th Avenue and Tuxedo Road in Tuxedo, Maryland, after responding to reports of a train striking a pedestrian. The department said Amtrak was investigating the incident. Other reports identified the location as near New Carrollton, Maryland.

However, the available reporting did not establish whether the fatal incident was connected to the hold on tracks north of Washington, DC. The Metropolitan Police Department's statement that it was not aware of anything in the District did not resolve that question.

Amtrak's latest reported update said services were expected to resume shortly, but did not confirm that the hold had been lifted or that train movements had restarted.