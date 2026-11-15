A Florida pastor who sexually battered a teenage boy under his custodial authority and videotaped some of the acts has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 15 years.

Randon Lee Carroll, 41, of Ponce de Leon, was sentenced on 10 November 2026 by Circuit Judge Russell Roberts in Holmes County. Carroll pleaded no contest to sexual battery of a victim over 12 but under 18 while under his custodial authority. He also pleaded no contest to sexual performance by a child for videotaping some of the sexual acts.

The Charges and Open Plea

Carroll had been scheduled to stand trial in October 2026 on multiple charges before entering an open no-contest plea. Unlike a negotiated agreement, an open plea leaves the decision on sentencing to the judge after hearing from the prosecution and defence.

Holmes County Chief Prosecutor Cook had offered no plea deal other than life in prison. Roberts imposed life without parole for sexual battery and 15 years for sexual performance by a child. The sentencing announcement did not specify whether the 15-year term would run concurrently with or consecutively to the life sentence.

Investigation and Confession

The sexual battery took place on 16 May 2026 at Carroll's home. The victim was a teenage boy under Carroll's custodial authority. Carroll videotaped some of the sexual acts, leading to the separate sexual-performance charge.

Holmes County Sheriff's Office Capt. Bill Pate testified that he observed the victim's forensic interview at a Children's Advocacy Center, where trained professionals conduct interviews with children involved in abuse investigations. Pate then interviewed Carroll at his home on 19 May 2026.

Carroll admitted committing the sexual acts, telling Pate: 'I have a problem. I shouldn't have done it.' The details Carroll provided matched the victim's account. State Attorney Larry Basford later credited the confession with helping bring the case to a quick resolution and thanked the Holmes County Sheriff's Office for its investigation.

Prosecutor Sought Maximum Sentence

At the sentencing hearing, Cook presented the state's case, cross-examined defence witnesses and asked Roberts to impose the maximum sentence. Cook said Carroll continued to shift blame, citing his testimony that he 'fell for it' and was 'lured'. The prosecutor said those claims were contrary to the evidence.

'I think this is the worst possible act that can be committed against a child, your Honour, and the State requests that he die in prison,' Cook told Roberts. He added: 'This is as bad as it gets.'

Roberts said he had considered all the evidence before imposing the sentences. The life term was for the sexual battery charge, while the 15-year term related to the recording of sexual acts involving a child. The announcement did not clarify whether the terms would be served at the same time or one after the other.

Victim's Mother Describes Impact

The victim's mother submitted a written impact statement describing the family's strong religious beliefs and questioning how a pastor could preach while sexually abusing a child. 'It takes a wicked person to do that,' she wrote. 'There's no way this is of God. This is pure evil.'

Cook said he hoped the sentence would bring justice to the victim and his family. He also praised Pate's work, describing the investigation as 'terrific' and saying Carroll had been 'permanently removed' from the community.