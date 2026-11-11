FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau would not tolerate anyone who breaks their oath to the United States after British police arrested a US Army soldier in an investigation involving alleged espionage linked to Russia.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, 10 November, on suspicion of offences under sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act 2023. He remained in custody at a London police station as officers searched two locations in Gloucestershire. Counter Terrorism Policing London is leading the investigation, with support from US authorities, the US military and the FBI.

Patel Issues Warning Over Alleged Oath Betrayal

Patel described the allegations as a matter of the utmost concern to the United States and its allies. He issued a warning about anyone whose actions endanger US national security and that of its partners.

'While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message – this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners,' he said.

Patel added that the FBI had made 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests over the previous 21 months, which he said represented a 53% increase. He thanked Britain's Counter Terrorism Policing, MI5, the country's domestic security service, UK Defence Counter Intelligence and the US Army Counterintelligence Command for their work.

US Army Soldier Arrested Under National Security Act

The Metropolitan Police identified the arrested man as a 41-year-old member of the US Army. Police have not publicly named him or disclosed his rank. The US Army Counterintelligence Command described him as a senior soldier.

He was arrested on suspicion of offences under two provisions of the National Security Act. Section 1 covers obtaining, copying, recording, retaining or disclosing protected information where the statutory conditions, including the foreign power condition and prejudice to UK security or interests, are met.

Section 3 covers conduct intended to materially assist a foreign intelligence service in carrying out UK-related activities, or conduct likely to provide that assistance where the person knows or ought reasonably to know that it is likely to do so.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, described the arrest as significant and the allegations as serious. 'Our investigation is very much ongoing,' she said. She added that the operation demonstrated the strength of UK–US law enforcement and national security partnerships.

BBC Reports Soldier Was Based at NATO Headquarters

The BBC reported that the soldier was based at Imjin Barracks in Innsworth, Gloucestershire. The barracks are home to the headquarters of NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC), a multinational headquarters designed to command forces during military operations.

The Metropolitan Police have not confirmed the reported posting. Authorities have not disclosed the soldier's specific duties, whether he had access to classified material or the nature of the alleged conduct. The public statements do not establish what information may have been involved or whether any material was transferred.

US Army Counterintelligence Chief Warns of Insider Threats

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, commanding general of the US Army Counterintelligence Command, said the alleged conduct was a reminder of the risks posed by people entrusted with sensitive information.

'The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent,' he said.

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation was not linked to any other ongoing Counter Terrorism Policing investigations. The arrested man has not been publicly identified, and authorities have not disclosed further details about the alleged espionage.