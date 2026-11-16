Donald Trump called ABC News reporter Rachel Scott 'pathetic' after she questioned spending on Washington construction projects while his administration sought billions more for air traffic control upgrades. The confrontation followed a nationwide FAA ground stop that halted departures for more than four hours and left airlines clearing a backlog.

The president dismissed the renovation costs as 'peanuts' and claimed he was paying for the work.

The Independent estimates that Trump has spent or plans to spend more than $1.65 billion (approximately £1.2 billion) in taxpayer money on projects across Washington, although the figure does not represent expenditure already incurred.

Trump Defends White House Renovations

'You're so pathetic,' Trump told Scott on Monday, 16 November, when challenged over his priorities. He added, 'I have a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape.'

Q: What do you say to critics who say you were too focused on DC construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling?



TRUMP: The White House is flawless. Listen to me. It takes me 10 minutes a day. Take a look at the helipad. Listen to me! You're so pathetic. You… pic.twitter.com/4AUWni51oS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2026

Trump said, 'It takes 10 minutes a day,' and described the White House as 'flawless'. He also criticised Scott's understanding of the renovations, telling her: 'You don't have talent' and 'You don't know what a broken column is.'

Washington Projects Carry Billion-Dollar Price Tag

The Independent's coverage of the exchange and the aviation disruption provides the basis for the spending estimates and accounts detailed here. Its construction report puts the White House ballroom's potential cost at $600 million (approximately £454 million) up from an initial estimate of $200 million (approximately £151 million).

The ballroom, which required demolition of the East Wing, is projected to draw half of its funding from public money, although the final contribution remains unconfirmed. The wider Washington spending estimate also includes nearly $20 million (approximately £15 million) in public funds used for the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation through no-bid contracts.

FAA Ground Stop Disrupts Departures Nationwide

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the nationwide ground stop on Friday, 13 November, after a technical failure caused instability in communications and radar systems used by air traffic controllers. The FAA said legacy equipment became unstable when unusually high volumes of data flooded its telecommunications network, with investigators examining two locations potentially linked to the disruption.

Aircraft already airborne could land, with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin subsequently saying more than 3,000 flights landed safely and that no one was in danger.

More than 2,500 flights were cancelled across the United States on Saturday, 14 November, and hundreds more were delayed, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Those cancellations followed the initial ground stop as airlines worked through the backlog, rather than representing a continuation of the nationwide departure restriction.

Administration Seeks Additional Aviation Funding

Congress had already approved $12.5 billion (approximately £9.4 billion) for the FAA through a domestic spending and tax-cut package passed the previous year. Trump initially requested an additional $30 billion (approximately £23 billion) for air traffic control modernisation, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy subsequently said he wanted $50 billion (approximately £38 billion) to complete the overhaul.

Administration officials attributed the disruption to new technology overloading ageing equipment, which they said caused intermittent communications and radar gaps.

The FAA separately clarified that the disruption was not connected to its SMART system, an AI-supported data aggregator used to provide information for air traffic management. The agency said SMART does not feed information directly into the air traffic control system.

Trump Blames Ageing Air Traffic Control Equipment

The incident was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a separate FAA computer system used to send notices to pilots malfunctioned. Trump blamed old technology and the Biden administration for the latest disruption, arguing that upgrades should not proceed in 'drips and drabs'.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, 15 November, Trump claimed much of the existing system was 50 years old and urged Congress to approve additional funding. Duffy warned that further interruptions remained possible, saying, 'We didn't think we would have this kind of outage. We did.'