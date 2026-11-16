US President Donald Trump has drawn criticism after sharing an AI-generated video of American troops praying beside military aircraft, as thousands of sailors face extended deployments amid the ongoing war with Iran.

Posted on Truth Social on Sunday, 15 November 2026, the video showed uniformed personnel kneeling beside two Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. Trump accompanied the footage with the message: 'May God protect our troops say AMEN.'

MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas condemned the post as 'deeply irresponsible' and 'absolutely SICKENING', highlighting the contrast between Trump's online tribute and the difficulties facing deployed American service members.

AI-Generated Video Sparks Backlash

In an article published on 16 November, MeidasTouch senior writer Troy Matthews reported that the video Trump shared had originally appeared on TikTok in April with an 'AI-generated content' label. The disclosure was not visible in the version subsequently shared on the president's Truth Social account.

Meiselas also addressed the controversy in a post on X on 16 November, writing: 'Deeply irresponsible. Absolutely SICKENING.'

He criticised Trump for sharing AI-generated footage of praying troops while continuing the conflict with Iran and keeping American service members deployed beyond the holidays.

Deeply irresponsible. Absolutely SICKENING.



Donald Trump is posting FAKE AI videos of troops praying while continuing his catastrophic war in Iran and keeping service members aboard the USS George H.W. Bush deployed past the holidays, with no end in sight.



Sick. Sick. Sick pic.twitter.com/Z1rv5eGj87 — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 16, 2026

USS George H.W. Bush Sailors Face Extended Deployment

According to Navy Times, sailors aboard the USS George H.W. Bush are expected to remain deployed through the holiday season, preventing many from returning home for Christmas.

In a 12 November report, Navy Times journalist Natalie Oliverio detailed concerns raised during a Navy town hall on 9 November. Families were advised to prepare for a worst-case deployment of 12 months, although Navy leaders have not confirmed that the deployment will last that long.

Military spouse Shawna Berret told Navy Times that the uncertainty had affected her children. Her 10-year-old asked why their father did not have enough food aboard the ship. Berret also said she had arranged counselling for her children to help them cope with the separation.

The report additionally highlighted food shortages aboard the carrier, including fresh produce shipped from Japan and the Philippines that spoiled before reaching the vessel, leaving sailors relying more heavily on canned vegetables.

Iran War Raises Concerns Over Troop Welfare

The extended deployment comes amid mounting scrutiny of the human and financial costs of the Iran conflict.

MeidasTouch also reported that sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier group had experienced difficult conditions during their extended deployment, amid concerns about declining morale and the mental health of crew members.

Meanwhile, an investigation by CBS's 60 Minutes, aired on 15 November, documented the extent of Iranian attacks on American military and diplomatic facilities across the Middle East.

According to the investigation's satellite-imagery analysis, Iran had struck at least 31 US military and diplomatic sites across eight countries, damaging hundreds of buildings and structures. The report also identified the destruction of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

The investigation examined the circumstances surrounding an Iranian drone attack on an Army command post at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait on 1 March, which killed six American service members. An Army whistleblower subsequently alleged that the installation lacked adequate protection against drone attacks.

Figures cited in the CBS report showed that at least 23 American service members had been killed and more than 800 had been wounded since the conflict began. The Pentagon's latest estimate placed the cost of the war at approximately $47 billion.

Trump Rejects Diplomatic Deal With Iran

The MeidasTouch report also highlighted Trump's rejection of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

On 12 November, Trump declared on Truth Social that the United States did not need to reach a deal with Iran. His remarks came amid reports that Vice President JD Vance was preparing to meet Iranian representatives to explore a possible resolution, although no meeting had been confirmed.

The president's position has added to uncertainty over how long the conflict will continue and when deployed American personnel will return home.