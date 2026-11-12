President Donald Trump has directed Vice President JD Vance to give his 'complete and total attention' to alleged corruption and crime in Democratic-run cities and states, while declaring that the United States no longer needs a deal with Iran. Trump published the instruction on his Truth Social account on 12 November 2026.

The directive followed Vance's 4 November post blaming the Iran war for Republican losses in the midterm elections. Democrats secured control of both chambers after the 3 November vote.

The Wall Street Journal reported on 11 November that Vance was considering a meeting with senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei.

Trump's Post and the Iran Deal

Trump said he had asked Vance to concentrate on what he called 'Massive Corruption and Crime' in Democratic-run cities and states, naming Minnesota, California and Illinois. He argued that addressing the alleged activity could help balance the federal budget, adding: 'CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership's blood!'

The post provided no evidence for the allegations. Trump also wrote: 'We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!'

He was referring to the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic shipping passage linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. The post offered no independent evidence for his claims about Iranian funds or control of the waterway.

Vance Blamed the Iran War for Election Losses

In his 4 November post on X, Vance wrote: 'The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.' He also said some people who voted for Trump and Vance in 2024 had switched to the Democrats in 2026, citing the Iran war among the reasons.

Vance questioned whether the military campaign was worth losing the Senate for the next six years. He described an earlier recommendation to pursue a diplomatic resolution as 'sound advice'. Trump continued to defend the campaign, saying it was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Vance's Earlier Role in Iran Negotiations

Vance had previously led US diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, heading American negotiations with Iranian officials in Pakistan in April. Further talks followed, leading to a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at pausing the fighting. The arrangement collapsed within weeks.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Vance had sent Rezaei a letter in October requesting a meeting. Face-to-face talks were under consideration, with Doha discussed as a possible venue, but no date had been agreed. Trump had authorised Vance to pursue renewed negotiations, according to the report.

Trump Redirects Vance's Focus to Domestic Issues

Vance already chaired the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, established by Trump through Executive Order 14395 on 16 March 2026. The task force coordinates federal efforts to address fraud, waste and abuse in benefit programmes covering housing, food, medical care and cash assistance.

Trump's latest instruction directed Vance's attention towards alleged crime and corruption in Democratic-led cities and states. His post made no reference to the reported meeting with Rezaei or to who might handle any further negotiations with Iran.

Vance's Office Offers No Immediate Response

Vance's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed reports of a scheduled meeting, while Rezaei described accounts of negotiations as 'fake news'.

Trump's post and the Iranian officials' statements did not announce a date for the proposed meeting.