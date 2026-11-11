A seven-year-old dual US–Mexican citizen was shot in the head and killed during a security operation in Matamoros. Prosecutors have linked the bullet to a weapon aboard a Mexican State Guard helicopter. No State Guard personnel had been arrested in connection with her death as of 10 November.

Aranza Aidelany Pardo was travelling with her family on 29 October when they encountered roadblocks following the arrest of alleged Gulf Cartel figure Axel Alfredo Cárdenas Rodríguez. Her mother, Claudia Pardo García, was wounded. Investigators have not identified who fired the fatal shot.

Ballistics Link Fatal Bullet to State Guard Helicopter

Tamaulipas prosecutor Jesús Eduardo Govea Orozco said forensic analysis linked the recovered 7.62 mm projectile to a weapon carried aboard a helicopter operated by the Guardia Estatal, or State Guard, Tamaulipas' state police force. The finding has focused the inquiry on the aircraft and the officers who carried weapons.

Four State Guard personnel were aboard: a pilot and three armed officers. Investigators are seeking to establish which officer had custody of the weapon and who fired the fatal shot. The ballistic match does not identify the person who pulled the trigger.

Cartel Arrest Triggered Roadblocks in Matamoros and Río Bravo

The operation led to the arrest of Cárdenas Rodríguez, known as 'El Titán', an alleged senior figure in the Gulf Cartel's Ciclones faction. The Gulf Cartel is a major organised-crime group in Tamaulipas. Cárdenas Rodríguez is the son of José Alfredo Cárdenas Martínez, known as 'El Contador', an alleged cartel leader, and nephew of imprisoned former Gulf Cartel leader Osiel Cárdenas Guillén.

Roadblocks followed the arrest, as suspected cartel members used vehicles to obstruct routes in Matamoros and nearby Río Bravo. Aranza was one of six people killed during the operation and the ensuing violence. The other five died in crashes involving vehicles used to block roads.

Mother Says Husband Raised His Hands Before Shooting

Claudia Pardo García, 31, was travelling with her husband and five children when they encountered the roadblocks. They took a rural route to avoid the obstructions, but Pardo noticed a police helicopter following their pickup and warned her husband. She said it came within about seven metres before circling in front of the vehicle.

Her husband got out and raised his hands, asking what the officers wanted. Their 13-year-old son also left the pickup as gunfire began, Pardo said. Another daughter told her: 'Mommy, they killed China', the family's nickname for Aranza. Pardo was wounded in the left leg as she tried to get out while holding her daughter.

Pardo said emergency medical personnel took more than two hours to arrive and Aranza's body remained at the scene for four hours. She underwent surgery and left hospital the following day to bury her daughter.

En Matamoros (México), el 29 de octubre, la pequeña Aranza Aidelany Pardo, de solo 7 años, perdió la vida por un disparo en la cabeza durante un operativo de seguridad para capturar a Axel Alfredo Cárdenas, alias El Titán, líder de Los Ciclones del Cártel del Golfo. La bala… pic.twitter.com/pi0QDJ72nI — Anxious Vids🔥 (@Anxiousvids) November 6, 2026

Three Officers Under Investigation, but None Arrested

Three armed officers aboard the helicopter are under investigation over whether they fired their weapons. According to Govea, the pilot was operating the aircraft while the other three personnel carried weapons. Tamaulipas Public Security Secretary Carlos Arturo Pancardo Escudero said the officers under investigation remained on active duty.

Govea said investigators had interviewed Pardo and other witnesses and were reviewing video footage and ballistic evidence to establish who fired the fatal shot and how the family became caught up in the operation. Pardo said FBI and US consular representatives had contacted her family. Govea confirmed that US consular officials had contacted state authorities.