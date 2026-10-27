Amy Duggar King has told cousin Josh Duggar to 'just rot in there' as he continues to appeal his conviction for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, questioning what kind of life he expects to have if he is ever released from prison.

The former reality television personality made the remarks during the 26 October episode of 'Fire Chats, The Mindfire Pod', hosted by Carrie Berk. She criticised Josh's repeated attempts to challenge his conviction and asked whether he believed he could simply return to ordinary life after serving his sentence.

Josh, the former '19 Kids and Counting' star, is serving a 151‑month federal prison sentence following his December 2021 conviction for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He has maintained his innocence, but his conviction remains in place.

Why Is Amy Duggar Speaking Out Against Josh?

During the podcast appearance, Amy criticised Josh's continuing legal fight, telling listeners: 'Give it a rest already.'

'I find it comical at this stage of his sentence. Like, just rot in there,' she said, according to reports of the interview.

Amy also questioned what Josh expected to happen after his release, asking whether he thought he could return to normal life and get a job. Her comments reflected her personal view of his legal challenges and prospects after prison.

The case has drawn significant public attention to the Duggar family since Josh's conviction. The family became widely known through reality television, but his criminal proceedings brought renewed scrutiny to its public image.

Amy's latest remarks also reflect the distance she has described between herself and some relatives amid the family's public controversies.

What Does Josh Duggar's Sentence Mean for His Release?

Josh was sentenced to 151 months in prison on 27 May 2022, equivalent to 12 years and seven months. His projected release date has been reported as February 2033, although the date may change.

Asked whether she believed Josh could be released earlier than expected, Amy reportedly rejected the possibility.

'There's no way he needs to be out,' she said. 'There's no way there needs to be any kind of freedom for that man. No shot.'

Her comments represent her personal opinion, rather than a legal assessment of Josh's eligibility for release. Any change to his sentence or prison arrangements would depend on the relevant legal and correctional authorities.

Josh has continued to challenge aspects of his case. On 1 June 2026, a federal judge rejected his motion to vacate his conviction, ruling that it had been filed too late. Josh had argued that his filing should be considered timely under the prison mailbox rule, but the judge found that he had not established that the rule applied.

Josh subsequently appealed the ruling. The appeal challenges the judge's decision to reject his motion on procedural grounds; it has not overturned his conviction.

Has Amy Distanced Herself From the Duggar Family?

Amy also discussed her relationship with the wider Duggar family during the podcast, describing the situation as a source of frustration.

'It's a circus. These are not my monkeys. It's horrible,' she said.

She added: 'I'm related to them. Yes, we're related by blood, but they don't know my life. They don't know me at all.'

Her comments suggest that family ties have not translated into close personal relationships with everyone in the extended family.

The Duggars rose to prominence through 19 Kids and Counting, which followed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their large family. Josh's conviction later became a major controversy associated with the family's public profile.

What Awaits Josh Duggar After Prison?

Josh's future remains uncertain. His projected release date may change, and his appeal against the rejection of his motion to vacate his conviction remains a separate legal matter.

Amy's comments add to the public discussion surrounding the family, but they do not determine the outcome of Josh's legal proceedings. His conviction remains in place while the appeal is pending.

The reported remarks reflect Amy's personal views, and the outcome of Josh's latest appeal has yet to be determined.