Kendall Jenner has found herself in an unusual position about her relationship with Australian actor Jacob Elordi. Reports have claimed the supermodel was allegedly footing the bill for their lavish getaways and luxury outings, much to the worry of her family.

The allegations sparked jokes about Jenner entering her 'sugar mummy' era, with some social media users questioning whether the financial arrangement between the pair was as one-sided as reports suggested. However, Jenner's older half-brother, Brody Jenner, has publicly dismissed the claims as 'clickbait', adding an important caveat to the growing online discussion.

Neither Kendall nor Elordi has publicly confirmed the details of their relationship or addressed the claims about who pays for their trips.

Reports Claim Kendall Pays for Getaways

Speculation intensified after reports alleged that Jenner had been paying for expensive holidays and other arrangements during her rumoured relationship with Elordi. The pair have reportedly travelled together to destinations including Hawaii and Japan, while their repeated public appearances have fuelled curiosity about their relationship.

Jenner, one of the world's highest-profile models, has built a successful modelling career and has worked with major fashion houses. Elordi, meanwhile, has established himself as a prominent actor through projects including Euphoria and Saltburn.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi in London. https://t.co/CuQP9QB5CT — 21 (@21metgala) August 21, 2026

The financial claims prompted some observers to joke that Jenner was supporting her rumoured boyfriend, turning the situation into another celebrity relationship debate. On Life Academy the Podcast, hosts joked that Elordi reflected a stereotype of Australian men who, in their view, often do not contribute to dating expenses.

However, the allegations about their spending arrangements have largely relied on unnamed sources and have not been independently verified. Public photographs of the pair travelling together do not establish who paid for the trips, accommodation or other expenses.

Brody Jenner Calls the Claims 'Clickbait'

Brody Jenner pushed back against the allegations after a report suggested Kendall's family was concerned that she was covering the costs of the relationship. Commenting on a social media post discussing the claims, Brody wrote: 'I can confirm that this is clickbait.'

His response directly challenged the narrative that Kendall was financially supporting Elordi or that her family was worried about the alleged arrangement. The comment also complicated the online conversation, as some users had already begun treating the reports as evidence of a relationship in which one partner was doing more financially than the other.

Although Brody did not provide a detailed account of how the couple divide their expenses, his dismissal means the original claims should not be presented as established facts.

Rumoured Romance Continues To Attract Attention

Dating rumours surrounding Jenner and Elordi gained momentum in 2026 after they were reportedly spotted together at Coachella and subsequently seen on trips and outings. The pair have also been seen together at high-profile events, adding to speculation that their connection has developed beyond friendship.

Despite the attention, neither has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship in detail. Their decision to keep their private lives largely out of the spotlight has not stopped fans from analysing their appearances and debating what might be happening behind the scenes.

For now, the 'sugar mummy' label remains an internet joke built around disputed reports rather than a verified description of the couple's finances.

Brody's response offers a clear reminder that celebrity gossip can quickly turn anonymous claims into seemingly established narratives. Until Kendall or Elordi addresses the allegations directly, it remains unclear how they handle their shared expenses.