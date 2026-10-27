'Star Trek' legend Walter Koenig, who played Ensign Pavel Chekov and appeared in seven of the franchise's feature films, has died aged 90. His longtime co-star and close friend George Takei led tributes with a deeply personal message that prompted fans around the world to reminisce about the actor's six-decade legacy on the final frontier.

Koenig died on Sunday, 25 October 2026, at the age of 90. His death was announced the following day, prompting tributes from colleagues and friends. Fans have also been sharing messages of appreciation for the actor, whose portrayal of the Enterprise's Russian navigator made him a familiar face to generations of viewers.

George Takei Pays Tribute to His 'Dear Friend'

Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu in the original 'Star Trek' television series, reflected on the friendship he shared with Koenig for nearly six decades.

In a heartfelt social media tribute, Takei recalled meeting his co-star on the bridge of the USS Enterprise during the 1960s. Their professional relationship developed into a lasting personal friendship that continued long after the original series ended.

'My heart is heavy,' Takei wrote, describing Koenig as a dear friend whose presence had enriched his life. He also recalled a particularly meaningful moment from 2008, when Koenig served as best man at Takei's wedding to his husband, Brad Altman.

The occasion held another special connection. Koenig was born on 14 September, the same date on which Takei and Altman celebrated their wedding anniversary. Takei noted that Koenig had turned 90 on 14 September 2026, the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.

Reflecting on the qualities that defined his friend, Takei wrote: 'Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend.'

He concluded his tribute by thanking fans who had supported Koenig throughout his career, adding: 'He loved you too.'

Fans Salute a Starfleet Favourite

'Star Trek' enthusiasts were quick to react to Takei's post, leaving emotional messages that paid tribute to Koenig's role in the franchise.

'Warp speed Mr Chekov and on till morning.....' one comment read. 'Travel in peace among the stars Walter,' another fan wrote.

Others shared their experience of meeting Koenig, calling him 'funny, witty and most gracious.' Some fans looked back at watching him as Chekov and how 'he inspired many.'

From the Enterprise Bridge To Sci-Fi Icon

Koenig became part of 'Star Trek: The Original Series' in its second season in 1967, playing Ensign Pavel Chekov, a young Russian officer serving aboard the USS Enterprise.

Created by Gene Roddenberry, the original series ran from 1966 to 1969 and became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring numerous television spin-offs, films and a passionate international fan community.

Chekov's youthful energy, distinctive accent and enthusiastic personality helped make him a memorable member of Captain James T. Kirk's crew. Koenig subsequently reprised the role in seven 'Star Trek' feature films, beginning with 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' in 1979.

His association with science fiction extended beyond the Enterprise. He also played Alfred Bester, a formidable Psi Cop, in the television series 'Babylon 5', demonstrating a darker side of his acting abilities.

Koenig additionally worked as a writer, penning scripts for several television programmes and contributing to the wider 'Star Trek' universe. His career therefore extended well beyond the character that made him internationally recognisable.

Koenig died at his home in North Hollywood, California, surrounded by his daughter and niece, according to the agency's announcement. His death was attributed to old age. He was preceded in death by his wife, actress Judy Levitt, who died in 2022, and their son Andrew, who died in 2010. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Koenig.

As tributes continue, Koenig's legacy lives on through the character he helped make unforgettable and the friendships he maintained long after the cameras stopped rolling.

For fans who grew up watching the Enterprise crew boldly explore the galaxy, the farewell is simple: thank you, Mr Chekov, for the memories.