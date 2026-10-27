Nicki Minaj's Air Force One video drew 'hostage' jokes and questions about security after she shared footage from the presidential aircraft on Sunday, 25 October.

The rapper was travelling with US President Donald Trump to a Republican rally in Port Huron, Michigan, ahead of the November midterm elections. The online remarks were jokes and speculation, not evidence that Minaj was in danger.

The 43-year-old posted a 34-second recording on X showing one of the aircraft's lounges. Cream furnishings, dark wood panelling and pink-and-gold lighting filled the frame, alongside a photograph of the Washington Monument. What attracted particular attention, however, was not the décor but Minaj's quiet appearance on camera.

Nicki Minaj's Air Force One Clip Prompts 'Hostage' Jokes

Wearing blue contact lenses and a Gucci suit, Minaj moved her phone around the cabin without speaking for much of the video. At one point, she glanced towards someone off camera, then looked away. The brief movement prompted viewers to interpret an interaction the recording never explains.

Near the end, she adjusted her outfit and greeted someone nearby. A person off camera introduced her to Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, who subsequently interviewed her during the flight.

'Nicki... blink twice if you're being held hostage,' one X user wrote, according to The Mirror. Another compared the clip to a hostage video and criticised the aircraft's interior. The comments were reactions to the footage, not accounts from people claiming firsthand knowledge of Minaj's circumstances.

Other reactions were far less suspicious. In a Reddit discussion among her supporters, one commenter wrote, 'Queen is Queening.' In another discussion, a user described her as looking 'very uncomfortable'. Those contrasting interpretations show how differently viewers responded to the same brief recording.

Security Questions Follow Nicki Minaj's Cabin Tour

The video also prompted questions about filming aboard the aircraft used by the US president. 'Probably a security risk showing this,' one X user commented. Another suggested that sharing images from inside the aircraft could constitute a national security breach.

Neither statement represented an assessment by security officials. The available reporting identifies no official finding that sensitive material was exposed or that filming restrictions were broken. The footage alone cannot establish whether any applicable security rules were violated.

The security comments also took the conversation beyond the content itself. A camera pointed at an aircraft lounge is not, by itself, proof of a security violation. Whether Minaj had specific permission to film has not been established in the cited reporting.

Nicki Minaj Joins Trump Rally After White House Interview

Another video from the journey showed Cheung questioning Minaj about Trump's leadership and record. 'He outworks people who are half his age,' she said. Cheung shared the exchange on X with a teasing suggestion about her political future.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ,' he wrote. The official White House account responded with an eyes emoji, while Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz asked the rapper's fans for their opinions. Minaj responded with an American flag and a smiling face with sweat emoji.

The exchange followed Katie Zacharia's departure as press secretary on 16 October, after five days in the job, according to CBS News. Cheung's post did not announce an appointment, and there was no confirmed offer to Minaj.

Later that day, Minaj appeared with Trump at McMorran Place Arena in Port Huron. The rally backed Republican candidates, including Senate hopeful Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James, before the 3 November elections.

'We love Trump! We love Trump,' she told the crowd, according to local reporting by MLive. She described the president as resilient and encouraged Michigan voters to support Republican candidates.

'Michigan, God bless you,' Minaj told the audience. 'We really need all these great people to be elected.'