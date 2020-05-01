Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are officially a couple. Even though they have not made any public statement acknowledging their romance, the new Instagram posts marking the Spanish actress' birthday say so.

Ana de Armas shared a series of photos on her 32nd birthday, giving a glimpse of the couple's vacation together. The gallery of pictures from her birthday getaway includes pictures showing their affection for each other.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year," wrote the "Knives Out" actress in the caption. "Gracias a todos por los mensajes de cumpleaños y el amor. Un brindis por otro año maravilloso."

The pictures on her official Instagram account give a glimpse into their private time. While there is a huge cake, one can see them enjoy the sunset together embracing each other. There are birthday balloons as a part of a funky birthday décor.

According to People, the rumours of their romance have been swirling around since last year when they were first snapped together in Armas' hometown Havana, Cuba. The "Deep Water" co-stars were also seen together strolling on a beach in Costa Rica.

Speculations became frantic when the two actors were seen taking a walk around Affleck's LA neighbourhood, frequently. As per the source, it appears they have been spending a lot of time together.

"They seem to have a great time together," a source told the aforementioned publication. "They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredibly happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him," the insider added.

Another source said that the pair had an "instant connection" and had "great chemistry from the start."

Affleck and Armas play a couple in the upcoming psychological thriller by Adrian Lyne (Unfaithful). The movie is scheduled to release in November 2020.