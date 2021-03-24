Ana de Armas stirred speculations that she is back with Ben Affleck by wearing a piece of jewellery that holds special meaning for the exes.

The 32-year old took to Instagram over the weekend to share a selfie that showed her wearing a necklace with a broken heart pendant. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that she wore the same necklace when she was still dating the "Batman" actor, who reportedly has the other half of the pendant.

Ana de Armas posts a selfie on her Instagram Story (March 21, 2021) pic.twitter.com/3atn8TkEN8 — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 21, 2021

Affleck and de Armas were both spotted in public wearing the necklace on separate occasions. Naturally, the photos stirred speculations that she may be back with her ex-boyfriend.

However, the "Knives Out" star seemed to shut down the rumours in another post. She shared a collage of stickers that said "nope," "no," and "I don't think so," among other phrases. She also included a hand giving out a peace sign.

De Armas also posted a clip from the classic film "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" in which Marilyn Monroe sings "no" several times. She captioned it, "What she said!" She could be referring to speculations of her reunion with Affleck or plugging her upcoming film in which she plays Monroe.

Ana de Armas shuts down speculation that she has rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck: "Nope, no, I don't think so." pic.twitter.com/N26cH90FxI March 22, 2021

Ana de Armas claps back at the media’s assumption that she is back together with Ben Affleck by posting Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “No” scene from GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES on Instagram. ? pic.twitter.com/SfpB5gs7mM — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 22, 2021

A source claimed that Affleck and de Armas' split was amicable although she reportedly broke up with him over the phone in mid-January. They were last photographed together on Nov. 28, according to the Daily Mail.

Interestingly, despite the breakup, the Cuban-born star still has a photo of her and the 48-year old "Justice League" star on her social media feed. The picture is from Aug. 17 last year and shows the pair smiling. She also wore the broken heart pendant and captioned the snap with a couple of heart emojis.

According to sources, the "Deep Water" co-stars broke up because she did not want to settle down in Los Angeles. Affleck obviously had to stay in the city to be close to his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there," the source told People.

Affleck is doing the best he can to be a good father to his kids while focusing on his career. He and de Armas are said to be happy with where they are in their lives now following their split.