Anastasia Potapova knocked defending champion Coco Gauff out of the French Open in Paris on Saturday, beating the American 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4 after a momentum swing that included Gauff slipping on Court Philippe-Chatrier during the opening set. The result sent Potapova into the fourth round at Roland Garros and removed one of the tournament's biggest names from the women's draw.

The upset arrived in the middle of a bruising stretch for many of the event's leading players, with the women's field opening up as the men's side also absorbed heavy shocks. Gauff's exit leaves four-time champion Iga Swiatek and world number one Aryna Sabalenka as the clearest title contenders, though Potapova has now forced her way into that conversation, whether the bracket likes it or not.

The moment Anastasia Potapova beat Coco Gauff at Roland Garros



She falls flat on her back.



She fought back from 1-3 down in the 3rd set.



She almost fell out of the top 100 a few months ago.



Look. At. Her. Now.



🥹🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/nO8X5NwXxf — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 30, 2026

Chasing the Match

Potapova, the 28th seed, set the tone early with clean, forceful baseline hitting and broke Gauff to love in the opening game. She moved 4-2 ahead when Gauff slipped and fell while stretching for a ball, a jarring moment in a match that never really settled into the kind of rhythm the reigning champion usually prefers.

Gauff recovered well enough to take the first set and briefly looked as though she might steady the afternoon. Instead, the match began to tilt on the big points, which is often where these French Open contests are decided and where Gauff, by her own account, came up short. 'I don't know. I had chances,' she said afterwards. 'It's one thing to lose, but today I competed, I fought my hardest but I don't think I played the way I wanted to in the crucial moments.'

There was something especially impressive about the way Potapova stayed in the fight once the match became messy and physical. After two hours and 37 minutes, and while clutching her right arm, she told the crowd she was cramping but overjoyed, adding that she respected Gauff and was proud she kept fighting until the last point.

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Potapova Changes the Gauff Picture at Roland Garros

In this tournament, at least, Potapova is the player who absorbed Gauff's best patches, hit through the nerves, and turned herself from dangerous outsider into a genuine problem for everyone left in the women's draw.

The atmosphere around the match was oddly fractured. Reuters reported that the centre court crowd was sparse, with attention split between Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League final and the run of home favourite Moise Kouame elsewhere at Roland Garros.

Even so, Potapova did not need much noise to make herself heard. She was the sharper hitter when rallies needed finishing, and that was the difference Gauff herself pointed to after the loss.

For Gauff, the defeat is a sharp break from the consistency she had established in Paris, where she had reached at least the quarter-finals in each of the previous five editions before this one. For Potapova, it is the kind of win that changes how a fortnight feels.

One upset can be dismissed as a loose afternoon from a favourite. Beating the defending champion on Chatrier is something else entirely.

Potapova and Gauff Exit Recasts Women's Race

Sabalenka wasted no time taking advantage of the churn around her, beating Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 7-5 on Court Suzanne Lenglen to reach the fourth round. The victory was her 100th win as the top-ranked woman, a mark reached by only nine players since the WTA rankings began. 'I've got goosebumps,' Sabalenka said, describing the milestone as hugely meaningful after earlier struggles with form and her serve.

Gauff's departure has changed the shape of the event in plain view. Swiatek and Sabalenka now stand highest in the field on paper, but Potapova has given the women's draw the sort of complication Grand Slams need to stay alive beyond the seedings. She arrived as the 28th seed. She now carries the one result everyone in Paris will be talking about.