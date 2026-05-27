The women's draw at the French Open is already delivering intrigue as Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka headline a star-studded battle for the clay-court crown at Roland Garros.

Sabalenka arrived in Paris carrying the pressure of expectation after another dominant season on the WTA Tour. The Belarusian world number one has developed into one of the most feared players in women's tennis, blending explosive power with increasing consistency on slower surfaces. Although traditionally more comfortable on hard courts, Sabalenka's recent performances on clay have convinced many analysts that she is now a genuine favourite to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

Gauff, meanwhile, continues to establish herself as one of the sport's most complete players. The American star has repeatedly shown her comfort on clay and remains one of the most dangerous movers in the women's game. Having already reached the latter stages of the French Open in previous years, the 22-year-old enters this year's tournament with renewed belief following strong results during the European clay swing.

Osaka Seeks Paris Breakthrough

Much of the attention, however, has centred on Osaka's return to the Paris spotlight. The four-time Grand Slam champion has enjoyed flashes of brilliance since returning to full-time competition and appears increasingly confident on a surface that has historically challenged her.

Osaka's powerful baseline game remains capable of overwhelming opponents, but questions persist over whether she can maintain consistency across two demanding weeks on clay. The Japanese star has admitted in the past that Roland Garros presents unique difficulties because of the slower conditions and physical rallies.

I had fun, hope you did too 💜 pic.twitter.com/F7UZm6e0l3 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 2, 2025

Still, her improved movement and sharper fitness levels this season have fuelled optimism within her camp. Fans packed the practice courts earlier this week to catch a glimpse of Osaka training ahead of her opening matches, underlining the enduring popularity she commands worldwide.

Tournament organisers are also hopeful that a deep Osaka run would further boost global interest in the women's draw, particularly in Asian markets where she remains one of tennis' biggest names.

Sabalenka and Gauff on Collision Course

The prospect of a blockbuster meeting between Sabalenka and Gauff has added another layer of anticipation to the tournament. Their recent encounters have produced some of the highest-quality matches on the WTA Tour, with Gauff's defensive resilience often clashing spectacularly against Sabalenka's relentless attacking style.

living and learning.

but still will keep trying to move forward.



also, im a real person with real feelings… i care a lot & im trying my best. thank you to those who understand that🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/Bn8NntiyRK — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 28, 2026

Former players and commentators believe the slower clay conditions could slightly favour Gauff, whose athleticism and tactical patience have repeatedly troubled big hitters. Sabalenka, however, insists she has matured significantly on the surface and is no longer reliant solely on power.

Both players have spoken positively about the depth currently present in women's tennis, arguing that the unpredictable nature of the draw has elevated excitement among supporters.

Women's Field Packed with Contenders

Beyond the leading trio, the French Open women's competition appears unusually open. Several rising stars and experienced veterans are seen as genuine contenders, creating the possibility of major upsets throughout the fortnight.

Crowds at Roland Garros are expected to reach record levels as fans flock to witness one of the most competitive women's tournaments in recent memory. With Sabalenka chasing further dominance, Gauff pursuing another Grand Slam breakthrough and Osaka seeking redemption on clay, Paris could be set for a memorable championship fortnight.