Joao Fonseca stunned Novak Djokovic in a dramatic match this week, with the Brazilian teenager saying afterwards that he did not truly believe he could win until the final moments, even as he closed out one of the biggest victories of his young career.

Speaking after the contest, Fonseca said he had simply tried to enjoy sharing the court with Djokovic, whom he described as an idol, before emerging with a result that quickly turned the match into a talking point far beyond the tournament itself.

The significance of the upset lay not only in the name across the net but in the way Fonseca described it. His reaction was not one of swagger or grand declaration.

Instead, it was the slightly disbelieving account of a player who seemed to know exactly what facing Djokovic usually means. He said he had gone into the match focused on playing freely, aware that against an opponent of that calibre there is often very little margin for hesitation.

How Fonseca Beat Djokovic on His Own Terms

Fonseca's explanation of how he got through the match was revealing because it mixed admiration with blunt honesty. He admitted he had not expected to come through, saying, 'I actually didn't believe I could win the match, I just played and enjoyed being in the court. What an idol we have and what a pleasure it was to step on the court against him so I thank him, I am very happy.'

That is not the sort of quote players usually produce after a career-defining win unless the scale of the moment has genuinely landed on them all at once. It also hinted at the balance Fonseca had to strike. Respecting Djokovic is one thing. Playing him without freezing is another.

From his own telling, the answer was to simplify the task and swing hard. 'I was just trying to hit the ball as fast as I could,' he said. Against Djokovic, that almost sounds like an act of faith rather than a tactical approach. Fonseca added that Djokovic 'doesn't miss' and said many still see the Serb as though 'he's 20.'

There was admiration in that line, but also a useful insight into the pressure Djokovic still exerts. Players do not only have to beat his tennis. They have to deal with the weight of his reputation, his stamina and the familiar sense that matches can tilt back in his favour at any moment.

Fonseca's comments suggested the physical side of the contest was hardly straightforward for him either. He said he struggled with the heat at the start and was not feeling good early on.

Later, as the light faded, he felt slower. Even then, he came away marvelling at Djokovic's condition, saying that by the end of the match the older man seemed fitter than he was, which he called 'crazy.'

Fonseca and the Djokovic Finish That Changed Everything

If there was one part of the match that seemed to stay with Fonseca most, it was the finish. Not a rally, not a tactical adjustment, but the serve. He said he had backed himself to produce aces at the end and appeared almost amused by the fact that it worked.

'I just believed I could do aces, it was crazy. I have never done that before I am super happy that I could finish like this,' he said.

That line probably says more than any technical breakdown could. Young players often talk about patterns, composure and execution after big wins. Fonseca, by contrast, gave something messier and therefore more convincing.

He described instinct under stress. He described a finish that even he did not quite see coming. There is a rawness to that which makes the result feel all the more real.

Read more 10 Photos of Gael Monfils: Tennis Player's Emotional French Open Farewell Reduces Wife Elina Svitolina to Tears 10 Photos of Gael Monfils: Tennis Player's Emotional French Open Farewell Reduces Wife Elina Svitolina to Tears

It also frames the match as something more than a routine upset. Fonseca did not paint himself as the finished article or pretend he controlled every phase. He spoke about discomfort, fatigue and disbelief.

Yet in the decisive moments, he trusted his shot-making enough to go after the biggest serves of his life against one of the sport's most unforgiving opponents. What can be said from his remarks alone is that he met the moment with unusual candour.

He looked across the net at one of tennis's defining figures, tried to hit through the fear, and somehow found a way to finish with the sort of conviction that players spend years chasing.