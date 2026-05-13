Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Italian Open in Rome due to a right wrist injury, halting his 2026 clay-court campaign and raising fresh uncertainty over the rest of his tennis season. Alcaraz already confirmed on 24 April that he will not defend his Roland Garros title due to the injury.

The Spanish world No. 2, once expected to dominate the European swing, has instead drawn global attention off the court after appearing in a Vanity Fair fashion shoot that has rapidly circulated across social media and sports outlets.

The contrast between injury withdrawal and high-profile fashion coverage has placed the 22-year-old at the centre of both sporting and cultural discussion.

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Alcaraz Out of Italian Open

Alcaraz's absence from the Italian Open follows a persistent wrist issue that first surfaced during the Barcelona Open earlier in the clay season.

Although he initially attempted to manage the discomfort, medical evaluations later confirmed the need for extended rest, forcing him to withdraw from key tournaments across the European clay swing.

The Spaniard has now missed the Madrid Open and Italian Open, two major Masters 1000 events, as part of his recovery plan. His withdrawal from Rome also means he is unable to defend the title he won in 2025, when he defeated Jannik Sinner in the final.

Tournament organisers revised the draw following his exit, elevating Alexander Zverev to the number two seed behind Sinner.

Roland Garros Title Defence Out of the Question

Alcaraz's injury has wider implications for the season, particularly with the second Grand Slam of the year approaching. The French Open champion has ruled himself out of Roland Garros, confirming he will not defend his title in Paris after pulling out of Rome due to injury.

Después de los resultados de las pruebas realizadas hoy, hemos decidido que lo más prudente es ser cautos y no participar en Roma y Roland Garros, a la espera de valorar la evolución para decidir cuándo volveremos a la pista. Es un momento complicado para mí, pero estoy seguro de… pic.twitter.com/U6PhjtXnBX — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) April 24, 2026

His absence from consecutive tournaments significantly alters the competitive landscape. The clay-court swing, traditionally a key phase for ranking points and momentum heading into Paris, now proceeds without one of its most dominant players.

His withdrawal from the French Open now leaves the door wide open for world number one Sinner to target victories in both Rome and Roland Garros.

Vanity Fair Shoot Shifts Attention to Fashion Spotlight

While sidelined from competition, Alcaraz has remained highly visible in the public eye through a newly released Vanity Fair photoshoot. The editorial, which has been widely shared online, presents him in stylised, high-fashion imagery that contrasts sharply with his current absence from professional tennis.

The shoot positions Alcaraz as a global sports figure with growing influence beyond the court, highlighting the increasing overlap between elite athletics and luxury fashion branding. The images have been widely circulated across digital platforms, contributing to a surge in attention around his off-court profile during his injury lay-off.

Mixed Reaction to Timing of Fashion Feature

The Vanity Fair feature has prompted mixed responses within tennis and media circles. Supporters argue that Alcaraz's visibility reflects his status as one of the sport's most marketable young athletes, with appeal that extends into fashion and lifestyle sectors. Others have questioned the timing of a high-profile editorial during a period in which he is recovering from injury and absent from competition.

Despite the debate, the shoot reinforces his position as one of tennis's most commercially prominent figures, joining a growing group of players whose influence extends beyond match results. The combination of injury absence and sustained media presence has intensified public interest in his recovery timeline and eventual return to competition.

Troye Sivan comments on Carlos Alcaraz's Vanity Fair shoot:



"Oh!" pic.twitter.com/0GTmEsMB4s — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 12, 2026

Rising Trend of Athlete Branding Beyond Competition

Alcaraz's current profile highlights a broader trend in professional sport, where leading athletes maintain strong media and commercial visibility even when not actively competing. Tennis in particular has seen an increase in players engaging with fashion houses, editorial campaigns and global brand partnerships that extend their reach beyond tournament schedules.

His latest Vanity Fair appearance underscores this shift, positioning him not only as a leading figure in men's tennis but also as a prominent presence in global sports culture during a pivotal point in his 2026 season.