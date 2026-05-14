Rory McIlroy has declared himself 'absolutely fine' after a minor foot injury forced him to abandon a practice round ahead of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on Tuesday, easing fears that the world No 2 might be hampered going into Thursday's blockbuster opening round with Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth.

Concern around McIlroy's injury status had been building since last week, when he was seen limping at Quail Hollow with what turned out to be a blister on his right pinky toe. That problem resurfaced at Aronimink, where he repeatedly removed his shoe over the opening three practice holes before cutting his preparation short. Given his pursuit of a seventh major and another PGA Championship title, any hint of physical trouble was always going to attract scrutiny.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, McIlroy moved quickly to shut down speculation that the issue might derail his chances.

'It's fine,' he said, sounding faintly amused at the fuss. 'I felt very soft having to walk in because of a little toe but I figured it out by separating the little toe from the other ones and having a bit of cushion around it definitely helps.'

He added that he has switched to a shoe half a size larger and a different model that offers a softer, wider toe box. It is a small, almost mundane adjustment, but in elite golf, such tiny details can separate comfort from distraction.

PGA Fears Eased After Injury Update

The latest injury update came after a sequence that, on television, might have looked more dramatic than it actually was. Still on a high from a closing 67 at Quail Hollow, McIlroy arrived at Aronimink as one of the favourites. Then, three practice holes in, he was taking off his shoe, checking his right foot and, eventually, walking in.

On Tuesday, there was no formal medical bulletin. Just images and witness accounts of a limping McIlroy and an early exit from the course. In a major week, that is more than enough to trigger a round of anxious commentary.

Only on Wednesday did he spell out what was going on.

'Yesterday was painful but today I was pleasantly surprised by how good it felt,' McIlroy said, describing the blister that sits awkwardly under the nail of his right little toe. 'It is not a shot type that causes the pain. It is just walking downhill when your foot slides into the end of your shoe. That is when it gives me a bit of bother but it is totally fine.'

At Quail Hollow last week, he had already hinted that the discomfort was irritating rather than alarming.

'Yeah, I've got a blister on my pinky toe on my right foot, but it's underneath my nail,' he explained then. 'I can't really get to it, so it's a little sore. But I'll be all right.'

Asked directly whether the injury might affect his performance, he pushed back in the bluntest possible terms. 'No, not at all. I wish that was an excuse but absolutely not.'

Aronimink Test Awaits

The injury update lands in the middle of what already looked like a theatrically compelling first-round grouping. On Thursday, he is due to go out with Rahm and Spieth, three multiple major winners in one marquee trio, each arriving with subtly different storylines.

Spieth is again chasing the career Grand Slam. McIlroy already has his, but he is hunting a seventh major and another Wanamaker Trophy, a decade and more into a career that continues to live in the space between glittering success and nagging expectation.

Aronimink, he suggested, is a course that fits his eye. That alone will probably reassure his supporters more than any technical explanation about toe spacing.

'I like the style of golf. I like the bunkering,' McIlroy said. 'There's a lot of bunkers. I think it provides quite a nice bit of variety with shorter par-4s, a couple of longer par-4s. The par-3s, there's three pretty long ones and a shorter one.'

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He did, however, offer a slightly sceptical aside on how much the layout will probe the full range of modern power players.

'In this day and age I'm not sure if it's going to test all aspects of your bag. There's going to be a lot of... again, as I said, strategy off the tee is pretty nonexistent.'

That is McIlroy in microcosm: analytical, faintly critical, and clearly confident that if his body holds up, his game can do the rest.