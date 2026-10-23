Andressa Urach has announced that she is going to become a grandmother after her son, Arthur Urach, and his partner, Maya Braga, revealed they are expecting a baby. Urach shared the news on Instagram on 10 August, posting photographs of the couple with a positive pregnancy test. She thanked Arthur and Maya, describing the latter as her 'daughter-in-law and daughter of my heart'.

The announcement has also renewed attention on Arthur's previous involvement in filming his mother's adult content for subscription platforms. Urach's Instagram posts, however, focused on the pregnancy and her hopes of becoming a good grandmother and mother-in-law.

Andressa Urach Says 'I'm Going To Be a Grandma'

In her first announcement, Urach reflected on personal struggles. She wrote that only God knew what she had endured to reach that point, referring to tears, private battles and moments when she needed to find strength.

She then addressed the pregnancy directly. 'Today I kiss a belly where a part of me, my history, our family grows. I'm going to be a grandma,' she wrote in the statement reproduced by the supplied report.

Urach thanked Arthur and Maya, thanking Maya for carrying what she called 'our greatest treasure'. Photographs accompanying the announcement showed the trio posing together, Maya displaying her baby bump and Urach kissing her bump.

A day later, Urach shared another message about becoming a grandmother before the baby had arrived. She wrote that she had not yet held her grandchild but had already discovered the feeling of a grandmother's love.

She also described the responsibility she felt, saying she wanted to learn to be a good grandmother and mother-in-law.

Arthur Urach's Previous Work With His Mother Resurfaces

Arthur has previously spoken about filming his mother's adult content. In an interview with the Brazilian radio programme Chupim, he described the work as a job and said he was not attracted to his mother.

He also recalled finding one scene unpleasant, while Urach discussed the incident during the same conversation. The interview has brought renewed attention to his previous involvement in producing his mother's content.

Maya is also an adult content creator. A report published on 10 August said she was four months pregnant and that the couple were expecting a boy named Natan. The announcement did not provide a specific expected delivery date.

Andressa Urach Addresses Boundaries as a Future Grandmother

In her second Instagram post, Urach discussed how she hoped to approach her new role in the family. She wrote about understanding each person's place and respecting the couple's privacy, decisions and personal space.

She also acknowledged that Arthur and Maya were forming a family of their own. Urach said she was becoming a grandmother but recognised that the family her son and his partner were building belonged to them.

Her message combined excitement about meeting her grandchild with a stated intention to respect the couple's choices as they prepare for parenthood.