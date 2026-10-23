Megan Fox is reportedly keeping her distance from the speculation surrounding her former fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's rumoured romance with Dakota Johnson. As the musician's personal life attracts renewed attention, sources claim the actress is concentrating on motherhood and her career rather than becoming involved in his reported new connection.

According to TMZ, Fox is said to have little interest in Kelly's dating life. The former couple share a daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, born in March 2025, and are reportedly focused on their parental responsibilities.

Why Megan Fox Is Reportedly Unbothered by MGK's New Romance

TMZ reports that sources close to the situation describe Fox as unconcerned about Kelly's reported connection with Johnson. According to the outlet, the actress is 'completely unbothered' and is prioritising her responsibilities as a mother and her professional commitments rather than keeping tabs on her former fiancé's personal life.

The report also suggests that Fox is single and not actively looking for a new relationship. However, these claims rely on unnamed sources, and neither her current relationship status nor her private feelings about Kelly's rumoured romance have been independently confirmed.

While speculation about Kelly and Johnson continues to circulate, the available reporting does not establish how Fox feels about the situation personally. Her reported focus on parenting and work should therefore be understood as an account attributed to sources rather than a statement she has made publicly.

How Megan Fox and MGK's Relationship Ended

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met in March 2020 while filming the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. Their relationship became public that year, and Kelly proposed in January 2022.

Their relationship subsequently experienced several reported difficulties and reconciliations. Fox confirmed in March 2024 that they had called off their engagement but declined to clarify their relationship status. Their separation was reported again in December 2024, following a split in late November.

On 11 November 2024, Fox announced that she was pregnant with their first child together. Kelly announced the birth of their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, on 27 March 2025.

Despite ending their engagement and separating romantically, the former couple remain connected through their daughter. Reports have previously described them as working towards co-parenting, although their parental relationship should not be taken as evidence of a romantic reconciliation.

What Is Happening Between MGK and Dakota Johnson?

Kelly and Johnson have reportedly grown closer since reconnecting at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in New York City in July 2026. Sources told People the pair initially developed a friendship and exchanged messages before reportedly spending more time together privately.

The pair reportedly grew closer romantically but were not ready to make their relationship official. Sources described their connection as developing gradually, while representatives for both stars had not publicly confirmed the romance.

Johnson was previously in a long-term relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Their relationship reportedly ended in June 2025, after years of dating on and off. She was subsequently linked to musician Role Model, whose reported relationship with the actress ended in 2026.

Neither Kelly nor Johnson has publicly confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship.

For now, Kelly and Johnson's reported connection has renewed interest in the musician's personal life. But until the people involved address the rumours themselves, claims about their feelings and relationship status should be treated as reported accounts rather than established facts.