Brad Pitt took a significant step in his personal life when he brought his new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski to Château Miraval in France which he bought with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2008. It was also the venue for the former couple's wedding in 2014.

Not only Brad Pitt brought Nicole Poturalski on his and Angelina Jolie's wedding venue, but he also did it just days after what could have been their sixth wedding anniversary. The 56-year-old had tied the knot with the Oscar-winning actress at the vineyard in South of France on Aug. 23 six years ago. His and Poturalski's romantic getaway was also the first time Pitt confirmed their relationship by kissing her in a public place.

The "Ad Astra" actor made the controversial move at a time when things were already tense between him and Jolie after the 45-year-old actress requested the removal of the private judge overseeing their divorce case citing his business relationship with one of Pitt's attorneys. According to a report in Us Weekly, the Oscar-winner was aware of the consequences of his actions on his equation with his ex-wife, and is expecting her to "lash out."

"Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it's going to get from Angelina," a source told the outlet, adding: "He just doesn't care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will."

Pitt and Jolie split in September 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage. Though they were declared legally single in April 2019, their financial settlements and the custody matter of their six kids are still pending in court. The couple shares a 19-year-old son, Maddox, and five minor children- Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh aka John, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

The duo is set to appear in court next month. A source told the outlet about the possibility of the case heading to trial: "Brad has done everything he could in his power to avoid this moment. Angelina hasn't in Brad's perspective."