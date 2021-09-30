Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd continue to fuel romance rumours with their "date" nights and a source even claimed that she "lights up" when she talks about him.

The insider claimed that the two are clearly smitten with each other, but continue to deny there is anything romantic going on. They have been spotted together on a couple of dates this year even though they keep saying that they are just friends.

"Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on," the source told US Weekly adding that The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, "is in awe" of the actress.

Friends reportedly believe that "things could turn romantic" even though for now, the 46-year-old "Eternals" actress is "playing down talk of anything serious."

"She's definitely warming toward Abel. He's been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her," the source added.

Just over the weekend, Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted having dinner together at the Los Angeles Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi. They reportedly stayed for two and a half hours at a private section inside. They arrived separately but walked out together and even got inside the same black SUV waiting for them. It is said they then drove to the 31-year-old crooner's $70M Bel-Air mansion.

Interestingly, they were also seen together for the first time at the same swanky restaurant on June 30. They also spent hours inside but left separately to avoid suspicion. But then in July, they were both seen at Mustafa's private concert in Los Angeles. They reportedly had a "secret date" but the mum-of-six was with her teenage daughters at the event.

Jolie's rumoured romance with The Weeknd would be the first since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016. She has not gone out on dates since, as she admitted in a previous interview that she tends to be picky with whom she dates. She is still locked in a court battle with her ex-husband over custody of their children.