Ana de Armas is "crushing on" Brad Pitt, a new report claims. The pair first connected when the former husband of Angelina Jolie cast the young actress in the movie called "Blonde," an imminent biopic about Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

Sources suggested that de Armas' mind has been on producer Pitt. An unnamed source told Woman's Day, "Friends are teasing that Ana might have a little crush." It added that the rising star found the "Ad Astra" actor "absolutely captivating" on set.

Pals told the entertainment news outlet that they think Ana de Armas and Brad Pitt would be "great together." They reportedly furthered, "She definitely loves a leading man!"

While it is not impossible for de Armas to develop an admiration for Pitt while they are filming the upcoming biopic, it is important to note that the former girlfriend of Ben Affleck is currently not on the market. In fact, she has been dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis since 2021, and they seem to be still going strong.

It is also worth mentioning that Ana de Armas just divulged that she has no interest in dating an A-list actor at the moment. The "No Time To Die" actress even fled Hollywood to get away from all of the attention after breaking up with Affleck in January.

Brad Pitt's alleged new suitor shared to Elle that she could not take the media scrutiny that came with such a high-profile romance with the "Batman" actor. Ana de Armas ended up settling down in New York City, where the spotlight is said to be a bit more forgiving.

An unnamed tattler told Us Weekly in April 2020, "Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is. Ana's friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun. They're so happy for her."

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has nothing but praise for Ana de Armas amid backlash for the Marilyn Monroe role. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Bullet Train" actor stated, "She is phenomenal in it. That's a tough dress to fill. It was 10 years in the making. It wasn't until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line."

Aside from Ana de Armas, the upcoming Brad Pitt-produced biopic also stars Rebecca Wisock, Sara Paxton, Dan Butler, Caspar Phillipson, David Washofsky, Toby Huss, Evan Williams, Lily Fisher, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Adrien Brody. "Blonde" is expected to debut at the Venice Film Festival before moving to Netflix.