Footage shared online by influencer Ivan Cezar Ronquillo shortly before his own death has become a focal point in the unfolding case surrounding the passing of Filipino model and Vivamax actress Gina Lima.

The videos, described by viewers as capturing some of Lima's final moments, show the couple in friendly, affectionate scenes, both inside an apartment and during earlier outings together. According to many fans, their quiet closeness in the clips stands in stark contrast to the unverified allegations of relationship violence that have circulated widely since Lima's death on 16 November.

What Authorities Have Confirmed So Far

According to initial reports, Lima was discovered unresponsive in an apartment in Barangay Katipunan and taken to Quezon City General Hospital, where she was declared dead. A hospital report cited cardiorespiratory distress as the initial finding. According to ABS-CBN, an autopsy later showed non-fatal external injuries, congested lungs and heart congestion. Police also reported finding marijuana, kush, and tablets in the apartment.

Investigators told media that there were no signs of struggle at the scene and that Ronquillo was being treated as a witness, not a suspect, when the initial inquiry began.

Online allegations that Lima was 'beaten to death' remain unverified, with no official confirmation from the Philippine National Police, Viva Entertainment or Lima's family. As the rumours spread, images of black ribbons, condolence posts and accusations circulated across Facebook, TikTok and X, heightening public concern and confusion.

The Boyfriend's Videos and Their Impact

The narrative shifted dramatically when Ronquillo posted a series of emotional videos on his Facebook account following Lima's death. A clip—timestamped the same day Lima died—shows them speaking calmly in an apartment without any visible signs of conflict.

Ronquillo also posted a highly emotional video showing him crying beside an unconscious woman believed to be Lima. One of his captions read, 'So this is our last rest baby... now baby I will follow you there wherever you are.'

The tone and content of the videos have sparked renewed debate. Many viewers describe the footage as affectionate, suggesting a relationship without obvious distress. Others question what happened outside the frame, noting that the videos do not provide a full timeline of events. The posts nonetheless remain central to how the public understands Lima's final day.

The Death of Ivan Ronquillo

On 19 November, just three days after Lima's passing, Ronquillo was found unresponsive in the same apartment. According to the La Loma Police, he was declared dead at Quezon City General Hospital after attempts to revive him failed. Reports from Phil Star Life indicate that authorities are treating his death as an alleged suicide, though the investigation is ongoing.

Hours before his death, Ronquillo uploaded additional images showing a large bruise along one side of his face, which he said was inflicted by another man. No further details have been confirmed by police.

Furthermore, the deaths of Lima and Ronquillo have triggered widespread calls for transparent updates, especially as online speculation continues to evolve. Tributes continue to pour in for both individuals as investigators work to reconcile the online allegations, the final videos and the medical evidence.