The royals are feeling the weight of King Charles III's slimmed-down monarchy now more than ever, as he and Kate Middleton are recovering following their respective surgeries, and Prince William is on leave to take care of his wife. Now, it has been revealed that Prince Edward has also taken a quick break from royal duties.

The Telegraph reported that the Duke of Edinburgh is taking a short break after a four-day busy itinerary last week doing overseas trips. He paid an official visit to South Africa, a Commonwealth country, and to St. Helena, a British Overseas Territory.

The Duke of Edinburgh is in St Helena! 🇸🇭



🐢 HRH was welcomed to one of the most remote inhabited islands by Jonathan the Tortoise, who, at 191 years old, is the oldest living land animal in the world!



Click to read more about HRH's time on the island so far! 👇 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 25, 2024

Prince Edward will return to work on Feb. 8. According to the Royal Diary, he is scheduled to attend a reception at the Institute of Physics and a talent showcase at The Savoy as patron of the Production Guild of Great Britain.

Meanwhile, the 79-year-old Duke of Gloucester will also hold public engagements on Feb. 7 in Surrey. He will visit the Munstead Wood garden in Heath Lane, Godalming and the ElmWey Learning Trust in Brooklands Lane, Weybridge.

Until then, it is up to the female working royals to hold the fort in the coming days. Princess Anne has three scheduled engagements on Feb. 6 and the Duchess of Edinburgh will do one engagement in Surrey.

Queen Camilla has also been up and about carrying public engagements as her husband, King Charles III, recovers at home following a corrective procedure to treat an enlarged prostate on Jan. 26. He was discharged from The London Clinic on Jan. 29., the same day that his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, also left the hospital after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 16.

What a wonderfully sunny welcome to Bath! ☀️



The Queen has been in the city to celebrate 850 years of St John’s Foundation, meeting residents of the local almshouses and attending a Service of Celebration at Bath Abbey. pic.twitter.com/wYbvirt0XK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 1, 2024

Buckingham Palace has yet to update the public about His Majesty's health after his surgery, but the Queen assured that he is doing fine during a visit to London's Royal Free Hospital on Wednesday. She dropped by Maggie's Royal Free to officially open the new cancer support centre at the hospital.

She said: "He's getting on, doing his best" when asked about the King's condition by one of the donors of the centre. She also responded "Thank goodness" when another shared relief that the monarch is doing well.

Likewise, Queen Camilla told Sir Michael Pakenham: "Thank you very much, that's very kind. I'll pass it on," after he wished His Majesty "the very best recovery".

King Charles III will be out of the public eye for a month, per medical advice. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is not expected to return to her royal duties until March. Prince William has also cancelled some of his engagements to tend to his wife in the early days of her recovery.