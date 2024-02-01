Buckingham Palace has not updated the public of King Charles III's condition after he had a corrective procedure to treat an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on Jan. 26. But his wife, Queen Camilla, said he is doing fine amid his recovery.

Her Majesty assured that the monarch is doing well during a stop at London's Royal Free Hospital on Wednesday. She visited Maggie's Royal Free to officially open the new cancer support centre at the hospital.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer shared on X that when asked how King Charles III is doing after his prostate surgery, the 76-year-old replied: "He's getting on, doing his best."

The Queen was asked about her husband by one of the centre's donors, Sir Gerald Ronson, upon her arrival. She also responded "Thank goodness" when Dori Dana-Haeri, who led the fundraising effort for the centre, said that she was "so pleased" that the King is doing well.

Another supporter of the centre, Sir Michael Pakenham, shared his well-wishes saying: "All best wishes to His Majesty for the very best recovery". Queen Camilla responded: "Thank you very much, that's very kind. I'll pass it on."

King Charles III was discharged from The London Clinic on Monday, Jan. 29, along with his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, who had been in the hospital for 13 days to recover from a planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 16.

His Majesty was pictured leaving the hospital dressed in a suit and black overcoat with Queen Camilla by his side. He appeared to be in good spirits, smiling as he waved at the crowd before he got inside their waiting car.

Buckingham Palace in a statement announced his discharge Monday afternoon, along with a message of gratitude to the "medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit". The 75-year-old is also "grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days".

The announcement said that the monarch "has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation". There is no mention of the length of his recovery period, unlike when Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton will have to recuperate for three months and is expected to return to work after Easter.

King Charles III raised concerns ahead of his discharge from hospital when he decided to extend his stay. He was reportedly supposed to be at The London Clinic for just two days instead of three.

Some royal watchers shared their fears that his condition could be serious. However, Buckingham Palace has since assured the public that King Charles III's enlarged prostate is benign and common among men.