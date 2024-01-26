King Charles III does not seem perturbed knowing that he would go under the knife later this week. The monarch was photographed smiling as he arrived in London on Thursday, Jan. 25, ahead of his scheduled surgery for an enlarged prostate.

A photo from People showed His Majesty sitting in the backseat with a smile on his face. He returned to London following a weekend stay in Sandringham with his wife, Queen Camilla. They arrived at his Norfolk estate last Friday after a visit to Scotland, where Her Majesty opened a "safe space" for domestic abuse survivors at the Aberdeen Art Gallery in Aberdeen.

This is the third time King Charles III was spotted in public after Buckingham Palace announced that he will have a "corrective procedure" to treat an enlarged prostate, a condition that is benign and common among men.

He was seen looking downcast while out driving his electric Audie near Sandringham on Monday. He was also pictured looking pensive on the ride back to Sandringham on Jan. 19, Friday, with Queen Camilla.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement from Buckingham Palace read adding: "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

King Charles III himself has yet to publicly release a statement about his condition. But Queen Camilla assured during her visit to the Aberdeen Art Gallery that he is doing fine

"How is His Majesty?" Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen Dr. David Cameron asked the Queen upon her arrival. She replied: "He's fine thank you. Looking forward to getting back to work".

King Charles III reportedly received his diagnosis while in Scotland. It is understood that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since been informed about his condition and have sent their well-wishes.

The monarch is not the only member of the royal family whose health is causing the public concern. At the same time that the palace announced his surgery, Kensington Palace also shared that Kate Middleton underwent a "planned abdominal surgery".

The operation was a success but required for the princess to stay at The London Clinic for two weeks and further recuperation at her Windsor home for three months. It is not known what she was treated for but the palace assured that it is not cancer related.

Likewise, Sarah Ferguson recently shared that she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma after beating breast cancer. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has yet to announce when and where King Charles III will have his surgery.