Artificial intelligence could replace growing numbers of entry-level white-collar workers within the next five years, potentially triggering a serious employment crisis, Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei has warned.

Speaking to Anderson Cooper in an interview broadcast on 16 November 2025, Amodei said entry-level roles in finance, consulting, technology, and other professional sectors could initially be augmented before eventually being replaced by increasingly capable AI systems. He warned that significant employment effects could emerge within one to five years, although predicting the precise scale and timing of job losses remained difficult.

Which White-Collar Jobs Face the Biggest Threat?

Amodei identified entry-level positions in finance, consulting, technology, and other white-collar sectors as particularly vulnerable. He explained that AI systems were developing capabilities to perform tasks such as summarising documents, brainstorming ideas, and preparing financial reports.

These responsibilities often form a significant part of junior employees' workloads. As businesses increasingly automate such tasks, they may need fewer entry-level recruits. Amodei warned that the employment pipeline for early-career white-collar professionals could eventually contract and dry up, creating challenges across several professional sectors.

This is f*cking insane. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei just went on live TV and put a number on the white-collar wipeout:



"80% of entry-level lawyers, consultants and finance people will be gone within the next 1 to 5 years



The ones who survive won't be the smartest people in the… https://t.co/AY1GPE2ZSl pic.twitter.com/u8AOh18sFC — Lunar (@LunarResearcher) November 20, 2026

Why Graduates Could Face a Difficult Job Market

Entry-level positions traditionally help graduates gain professional experience and develop industry-specific skills. Junior employees often handle research, document reviews, financial reporting, and information analysis before progressing to more complex responsibilities.

If AI automates more of these tasks, companies may recruit fewer graduates. This could make it harder for young professionals to gain the experience needed to progress into senior positions. Reduced junior recruitment could also weaken businesses' long-term talent pipelines, leaving fewer experienced employees available for future management and specialist roles.

Why Amodei Is Concerned About the Speed of AI Development

Amodei argued that AI was advancing faster than previous technological developments, with broader and deeper capabilities. He explained that AI had progressed from performing at the level of a smart high school student to approaching that of a smart college student in approximately two years.

However, he also acknowledged the technology's potential benefits, including helping researchers develop treatments for serious diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer's and providing cheaper energy. His concern was that the same capabilities creating these opportunities could also threaten employment. Amodei said businesses, legislators, and the public needed to recognise the economic risks. Anthropic has also introduced its Economic Index to monitor AI adoption and track its effects on economic activity.

He said businesses, legislators, and the public needed to recognise the potential economic risks while there was still time to prepare. Anthropic had also introduced its Economic Index to track how AI was being used and measure its effects on the economy.

What Could Governments and Businesses Do to Address AI Job Losses?

Amodei outlined several possible measures, including educating workers to use AI effectively and helping them adapt to changing workplace demands. He also suggested that governments could consider taxing AI companies to help level the economic playing field, acknowledging that the proposal could be controversial.

Another approach would involve developing AI systems that augment human workers rather than replace them. However, Amodei cautioned that this alone would not provide a long-term solution, arguing that governments must consider broader measures to address automation's economic consequences.

What Happens to the Next Generation of Workers?

Amodei's comments raise questions about whether traditional entry-level career opportunities can survive as businesses increasingly automate junior responsibilities. The impact will depend on how quickly companies adopt AI, which tasks they automate, and how recruitment practices evolve. Although the scale and timing of job losses remain uncertain, Amodei believes businesses and policymakers must act now to prepare workers for an increasingly automated economy.