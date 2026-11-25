Elon Musk has reportedly delivered a brutal reality check about SpaceX's artificial intelligence ambitions, warning employees that the company is falling behind competitors while demanding greater financial returns from its expensive computing resources. The irony? SpaceX is generating substantial revenue by renting that infrastructure to the very rivals it wants to beat.

In August 2026, Musk temporarily renamed an internal engineering group chat involving hundreds of employees 'Sell compute because we can't compete', according to The New York Times. He also reportedly warned that employees wasting graphics processing units (GPUs) while the company was struggling to compete could be dismissed immediately, describing such behaviour as a betrayal of their team.

A year ago, Elon Musk said Grok 5 would be "the smartest AI in the world by a significant margin, on every metric, without exception."



In August, he renamed an internal SpaceX chat: "Sell compute because we can't compete."



The New York Times reported it Monday, citing three… pic.twitter.com/zEXqazQA8r — Elvar (@itselvar) November 24, 2026

Musk reportedly insisted that revenue generated per GPU mattered more than performance benchmarks. His message was clear: expensive computing resources must generate money, not simply impressive technical results.

SpaceX's AI Struggle Goes Beyond Grok

The concerns reportedly extend to SpaceX's AI leadership. Mike Nicolls, president of its AI division, told employees during an internal meeting in November that the company was falling behind Anthropic, according to The New York Times.

There is also a financial explanation. Before SpaceX acquired xAI in February 2026, the Colossus data centre in Memphis, Tennessee, was reportedly using less than half its computing capacity during 2025. That left substantial infrastructure available for commercial customers rather than being used exclusively to support Musk's AI ambitions.

Anthropic and Google Are Paying Billions

SpaceX has turned that computing capacity into a lucrative business by supplying AI rivals, including Anthropic, developer of Claude, and Google.

Anthropic's reported monthly commitment is approximately $3.1 billion (£2.37 billion) once its contracted capacity is fully delivered, with the company's prospectus indicating an expected December 2026 delivery target. The New York Times puts Google's monthly payment at around $800 million (£610 million), while SpaceX's regulatory filing specifies a contractual fee of $920 million (£703 million) per month from October 2026 through June 2029, subject to delivery conditions.

The agreements could run into 2029, although termination provisions give the customers an eventual exit route.

The demand is extraordinary. Speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Summit on 18 November, Musk said Anthropic was highly likely to continue renting SpaceX's computing capacity and wanted significantly more. He cited potential additional demand of 10 gigawatts, although this was not a confirmed new contract.

Musk's AI Projects Face a Major Shake-Up

Meanwhile, SpaceX has been reshaping its own AI operations. The company discontinued its AI companions initiative in September, while engineers working on Digital Optimus were reassigned to Grok's core capabilities.

In November, the 60-member team behind Grok Imagine, SpaceX's image and video-generation tool, was disbanded. The team restructuring does not mean the product itself was discontinued.

Morningstar Research analyst Nicolas Owens told The New York Times that renting computing capacity currently generates substantially more money for SpaceX than Grok.

For Musk, the commercial opportunity is enormous, but so is the contradiction. SpaceX is collecting substantial revenue from companies competing in the AI race while trying to strengthen its own position. Whether those rental revenues will eventually help Grok catch up, or make SpaceX increasingly dependent on its rivals, remains the bigger question.